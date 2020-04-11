SASKATOON -- The SHA is reminding the public that it is still ok to seek emergency help and hospital care when needed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Hospital emergency departments (EDs), cancer services, and urgent and emergent medical imaging (x-ray) and surgical services continue to be provided.” The SHA said in the release.

According to a release from the SHA precautions are being taken to ensure a safe and protected care environment for patients, including enhancing screening of patients, increased cleaning of the care environment and equipment, and limiting visitors.

EMS is also taking necessary steps to eliminate the spread of the virus including cleaning of their ambulances and equipment as well as proper use of personal protective equipment, and enhanced patient screening.

“If you feel unwell and think you require urgent or emergent care, call 91 or go to a hospital emergency department. Medical professionals are there to care for you, just as they were before the COVID-19 pandemic," the release said.

They want to also remind the public that at this time visitors are not permitted in SHA-operated hospitals, clinics, community and continuing care facilities, except for compassionate reasons.

Compassionate reasons may include immediate family during end of life care, family of patients prior to a major surgery or visitors aiding in clinical care (at the discretion of the patient’s care provider.)” The SHA said in the release.