SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Sask. driver caught using vise grips in place of steering wheel

    A driver caught using vise grips in place of a steering wheel was ticketed Wednesday after being stopped by police on a rural road.

    Around 1:30 p.m. on April 17, a traffic services officer pulled over the suspect on Range Road 3063 in the Shellbrook detachment area, according to an RCMP news release.

    During the stop, officers saw the vehicle had no steering wheel and the driver was using vise grips “to guide the vehicle." Police say the driver also had no licence.

    RCMP said the driver was ticketed and given a notice to have the vehicle inspected for safety.

