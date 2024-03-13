Sask. driver caught speeding at 190 km fined $1,246

The Saskatchewan RCMP shared a story on social media stating that a driver was caught going 190 kilometres an hour in a 100-kilometer zone on a highway near Humboldt —a city located 113 km east of Saskatoon.

According to RCMP, the driver was fined $1,246 and their vehicle was impounded for seven days.

RCMP said starting May 1, if drivers are caught speeding excessively, stunting, or racing, they will be faced with stiffer penalties such as a 30-day vehicle impoundment, an immediate seven-day licence suspension, and fines.

Recently, SGI announced that stunting, street racing, and high-speed offences will come with new hefty penalties for Saskatchewan drivers beginning this spring.

SGI said the new penalties are in addition to increased fines for the same offences announced a little over a year ago.

In October 2022, tickets for stunting and street racing were increased to $580 and increased to $1,400 and $2,100 for the second and third offences in the same year. The cost of speeding tickets depends on how fast the vehicle was travelling, SGI said.

Before May 1, the penalty for stunting is a three-day vehicle impoundment for second and subsequent offences with no licence suspension, street racing comes with a 30-day impoundment but no licence suspension, SGI said.

SGI Saskatchewan traffic collisions report shows that a fatal collision occurred every two-and-a-half days on Saskatchewan roadways between Sept. 1 and Oct. 25, last year.

In 2023, there have been a total of 58 fatal collisions in the province with 22 of those taking place since Sept. 1. In that time frame, 26 people were killed on roads around the province, including 14 drivers, nine passengers, and three pedestrians, according to RCMP.

—with files from Drew Postey