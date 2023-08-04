Sask. drill team ready to dazzle at final show of Prince Albert Exhibition

A group of women from the Prince Albert area are preparing to dazzle dozens with their drill team performance at the Exhibition this weekend.

Members of the Prince Albert Exhibition Drill Team have been practicing since spring for their grand finale, which will be at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Each horse will sport the team’s uniform of sparkly blue hooves, braided tails with ribbons, and a glittery shooting star on their hip.

“It’s more for us then for them. They don’t like it as much as we do, but anyway to make us sparkle… through our performance is great fun,” Mary-Ann Van Akkeren, a performer with the drill team said.

Heather Arsenie, the team’s coach and choreography, said the team of 12 worked on speed, precision, and rhythm in its choreography.

“I have to look at the dynamics of my group…the training level of the horses, and figure out how intricate I can make the moves,” Arsenie said.

She has coached equestrian drill teams for 15 years, and drives in from Melfort for practices. She told CTV News the team has blossomed throughout the season.

“If you were to watch the first ride and compare it to our last practice…it’s incredible. Their communication has improved, their riding, their timing,” she said.

Arsenie said she is already looking forward to next season, and plans to increase the difficulty of the routine.