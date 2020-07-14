SASKATOON -- The province and the Saskatchewan Medical Association (SMA) have reached a tentative five-year contract agreement for April 1, 2017, to March 31, 2022, the health ministry says.

In a news release, Health Minister Jim Reiter said the agreement “supports fair and competitive compensation that recognizes their integral role in providing high quality health services.”

SMA President Dr. Barb Konstantynowicz said the Board of Directors is recommending that members accept the deal.

“The new agreement supports physicians in many key ways, and ensures that the profession can properly adapt to the changing needs of patients.”

More than 2,500 physicians in Saskatchewan are expected to complete the ratification vote by mid-August.