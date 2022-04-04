Sask. doctors no longer expected to proactively disclose vaccination status

Saskatchewan physicians who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 are no longer required to proactively declare their vaccination status to patients requiring in-person care.

The Council of the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Saskatchewan issued that policy on Nov. 23, 2021.

"The rationale for the initial expectation in November of 2021 was to promote public protection by proactively disclosing the vaccination status of physicians who are not fully vaccinated and delivering in-person patient care, at the time of requesting an appointment. The patient then had the choice of obtaining medical services elsewhere if they so choose," deputy registrar Werner Oberholzer said in an email to CTV News.

"In a situation where episodic/walk-in or services without an appointment were provided, the office staff would inform the patient upon presentation, prior to exposure to the physician who is not fully vaccinated. The patient could then decide to request the services of another physician or obtain care elsewhere unless a medical emergency existed."

The policy's lifespan was tied to the province's state of emergency, which expired in March. The council amended its expectation at its March 18 meeting. Physicians are now expected, if asked by a patient, to advise the patient of their vaccination status.

The policy is set to end on Dec. 31 unless amended by the council.