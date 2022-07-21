Sask. doctors call epidural shortage 'distressing,' but say alternatives are available

Physicians in Saskatoon are assuring the public about alternative pain medications available in light of the epidural catheter kit shortage.

“It is distressing. There is no question about that,” said Dr. Mateen Raazi, associate professor and provincial department head of anesthesiology at the University of Saskatchewan.

However, he said the supply chain issues are global and out of their control.

“We are working as a team to look after all our patients and we will continue to do our best.”

“We prefer to be able to give women epidurals when they need and want one,” Dr. Joanne Sivertson, assistant professor of obstetrics and gynecology at the University of Saskatchewan told CTV News.

Sivertson said about 90 per cent of women have an epidural during labour.

“In a setting where we may not be able to, we want to be sure we can continue to provide safe care, compassionate care and the ability to manage pain in the best way available however a patient should choose.

“Understanding their options and feeling prepared going into this new setting that we’re in helps to mitigate some of the anxiety that exists out there.”

Raazi said women can consider other pain relief options.

“What we can do is offer pain relief through multiple intervention mechanisms. Such as giving medicine through intravenous, the intramuscular route and that is a tried and tested approach. It is often quite effective.”

He said they can also insert medicine in the spinal space, however, he said that was a one-shot approach and there was a time limit to its effectiveness.