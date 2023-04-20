Sask. doctor faces further conduct discipline
A southern Saskatchewan doctor is in trouble with the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Saskatchewan (CPSS) over a breach of conditions placed on him from previous discipline measures.
Dr. Medhi Horri from Estevan was accused of unprofessional conduct after he met with a female patient without having another individual present. Horri was under conditions by the CPSS to have a female practice monitor present when treating women.
The conditions stem from a situation that unfolded in Ontario where Horri was found guilty of having a relationship with a former patient too soon after the doctor-patient relationship had ended, according to CPSS documents.
The woman was 20 years younger than him and had mental health issues, according to CPSS.
“He sought her out after their last office appointment offering friendship and then had unprotected sex with her within two weeks. He was under a supervised practice at the time and sought no advice on this matter from his preceptor,” the documents say.
The College of Physicians and Surgeons in Ontario (CPSO) decided to revoke Horri’s license, but an appeal to the Ontario Court stayed the decision, allowing Horri to continue to work. In 2012, he moved to Estevan, Saskatchewan to work as an anesthesiologist, CPSS documents say.
In 2017, CPSS revoked Horri’s license for nine months due to the CPSO action.
A couple of years later, CPSS saw fit to reprimand Horri for his behaviour with regard to several patients between April and June 2017 and in October of 2018, documents say. He was also suspended for four months and asked to pay about $10,000 to cover the cost of the investigation and hearing.
The current charges were laid on April 14. A hearing date has not yet been set.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
SpaceX giant rocket explodes minutes after launch from Texas
SpaceX's giant new rocket exploded minutes after blasting off Thursday on it first test flight and crashed into the Gulf of Mexico.
Canada commits $13B towards Ontario Volkswagen battery plant: reports
The federal government has reportedly agreed to provide approximately $13 billion in subsidies over the next decade, in order to see Volkswagen build its first overseas battery manufacturing plant in southwestern Ontario.
12-year-old boy arrested in connection with string of sexual assaults in Toronto last summer
Police have arrested and charged a 12-year-old boy suspected in a string of sexual assaults against women walking on public trails and parks in Toronto last summer.
BREAKING | B.C. First Nation says 40 unmarked graves found around former residential school
The shishalh Nation on British Columbia's Sunshine Coast says ground-penetrating radar has identified what are believed to be 40 unmarked graves of children on or near the site of the former St. Augustine's Residential School.
Both union, government warn of major service disruptions as a result of strike
Canada's largest federal public-service union and Ottawa are both warning of likely service disruptions as nearly one-third of all federal workers remain on strike for a second day in a row.
U.S. girl, 6, and parents shot over stray ball: neighbour
A North Carolina man shot and wounded a 6-year-old girl and her parents after children went to retrieve a basketball that had rolled into his yard, according to neighbours and the girl's family -- another in a string of recent shootings sparked by seemingly trivial reasons.
Ship intentionally sunk off Florida coast to create an artificial reef
A ship has been sunk off the coast of Florida as part of an artificial reef program.
What to know about 'devastating' invasive strep
Countries across the globe are reporting a sustained spike in the number of invasive Group A streptococcus (iGAS) infections at a time when the season for strep infections should be winding down, and Canada is among them. Here's what we know about invasive Group A strep.
'Slow-moving' storm system bringing snow to parts of Canada
Three provinces are under warnings from Environment Canada on Thursday due to a 'slow-moving' low-pressure system bringing snow to some communities.
Regina
-
Charter bus collides with semi as spring snowstorm creates dangerous travel conditions in Sask.
RCMP said they responded to more than 50 calls for assistance relating to road conditions as a spring snowstorm creates hazardous travel conditions in southern Saskatchewan.
-
Federal Court will hear arguments on deportation of truck driver in Broncos crash
The Federal Court has agreed to allow the lawyer for a former truck driver who caused the deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash to argue against his possible deportation.
-
Regina couple says movers lost or damaged $100K worth of items including cremated remains
A Regina couple says their moving experience was a nightmare that left their belongings damaged, destroyed or missing.
Winnipeg
-
One person found dead in rooming house fire in North End
One person is dead after a fire at a rooming house in the North End early Thursday morning.
-
Jets player's return from frightening injury part of NHL DNA
A day after a skate blade came frighteningly close to his right eye, Winnipeg Jets forward Morgan Barron was given Wednesday off. "I would say that's well-deserved, but we expect him to play (Thursday)," Jets coach Rick Bowness said.
-
Teen arrested after shooting at unmarked police car: Manitoba RCMP
A 15-year-old male is in custody after he shot at an unmarked police car early on Thursday morning.
Calgary
-
Alberta man, dog survive after being stuck in abandoned septic tank
An Okotoks, Alta., couple and their dogs were caught up in a potentially dangerous situation while on a walk last week.
-
Lindsay Ell prepares for her Saddledome 'pinch me' moment opening for Shania Twain
Lindsay Ell is a TV talent show host who feels the performers' pain as much as they do.
-
SpaceX giant rocket explodes minutes after launch from Texas
SpaceX's giant new rocket exploded minutes after blasting off Thursday on it first test flight and crashed into the Gulf of Mexico.
Edmonton
-
Regimental funeral to be held Thursday for Alberta RCMP officer
A regimental funeral will be held on Thursday for Const. Harvinder Singh Dhami.
-
Pizza Hut shooting victim in hospital for 'undetermined' time after setback: sister
A suspected brain infection has derailed the recovery of an Edmonton Pizza Hut employee who was shot at work, his family says.
-
Ukrainian newcomer stabbed at Edmonton bus stop no longer in ICU, wife says
Ivan Pylypchuk was finally getting used to his new early-morning routine commuting to his job at a construction company, which the Ukrainian newcomer joined two days after moving to Canada with his wife and daughter.
Toronto
-
12-year-old boy arrested in connection with string of sexual assaults in Toronto last summer
Police have arrested and charged a 12-year-old boy suspected in a string of sexual assaults against women walking on public trails and parks in Toronto last summer.
-
Toronto doctor suspended after texting medical information to patient's ex-husband, daughter
A Toronto doctor has been barred from practicing until August after she was found to have sent private medical information to a patient’s former spouse, friends, and daughter over text and Facebook Messenger.
-
Woman hospitalized in Toronto after being attacked by her dog
A woman has been hospitalized after being attacked by her own dog in Toronto on Thursday morning.
Ottawa
-
Police investigating double homicide in eastern Ontario
Police are investigating a double homicide in the small eastern Ontario town of Chute-à-Blondeau, just east of Hawkesbury, Ont.
-
Massive 'wellness and social club' planned for former Ottawa Canadian Tire store
An active-lifestyle company is planning to open a massive new facility in the old Canadian Tire store at Carling and Clyde avenues.
-
Both union, government warn of major service disruptions as a result of strike
Canada's largest federal public-service union and Ottawa are both warning of likely service disruptions as nearly one-third of all federal workers remain on strike for a second day in a row.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | B.C. First Nation says 40 unmarked graves found around former residential school
The shishalh Nation on British Columbia's Sunshine Coast says ground-penetrating radar has identified what are believed to be 40 unmarked graves of children on or near the site of the former St. Augustine's Residential School.
-
Criminal probe begins after campfire-sparked blaze threatened homes in Kamloops, B.C.
Electricity has been restored to nearly 4,000 homes and businesses in Kamloops, B.C., after a rapidly spreading grass fire swept through an area not far from the city centre.
-
'I need your help': BC Lions owner plans to match donations to restore SFU football program
The owner of the BC Lions has pledged financial support to resuscitate the football program at Simon Fraser University.
Montreal
-
'Like a punch in the stomach': Two Montreal women lose thousands in alleged romance fraud
The two women, who spoke to CTV on the basis of anonymity, say the man swindled them both out of a small fortune, leaving them emotionally drained and drowning in debt.
-
Quebec education minister issues directive banning religious practices in public schools
Quebec's education minister has formalized a promise to ban prayer rooms and other religious practices in the province's public schools. Bernard Drainville issued a directive late Wednesday saying schools must ensure that none of their spaces are used "in fact and in appearance, for the purposes of religious practices such as open prayers or other similar practices."
-
Quebec ministers sorry for broken promise on 'Third Link' tunnel in capital
The Legault government has decided to abandon the road lanes in its Quebec-Lévis tunnel "Third Link" project because travel times have all decreased in the provincial capital region since the pandemic. Minister of Transport Geneviève Guilbault spoke on Thursday about her government's backtracking on its flagship commitment to build a third road link. She called on the region to take the step of structuring public transport if it wants to shine as a metropolis.
Vancouver Island
-
BC Ferries cancels sailings amid high winds off Vancouver Island
BC Ferries cancelled several sailings between Vancouver Island and the British Columbia mainland Thursday due to weather.
-
UVic basketball star with dreams of NBA career drafted into Canadian professional league
If you're a young basketball player, chances are your dream is to go pro. For a member of the University of Victoria men's team, that's now a reality.
-
No injuries after driver strikes car with 'large metal wrench' in Saanich road rage incident
A driver was arrested in Saanich Thursday morning after an apparent road rage incident involving a large metal wrench.
Atlantic
-
Judge rules former N.S. med student who killed 22-year-old eligible for parole in 2030
A Nova Scotia judge has ruled that a former medical student who shot and killed another student during a drug deal will be eligible for parole in about seven and a half years.
-
Water levels in some N.B. communities to stay above flood stage for several days
New Brunswick's River Watch says water levels in the lower Saint John River will remain high, and above flood stage for several communities over the next few days.
-
Family of N.S. student murdered in drug deal deliver impact statements in court
A Nova Scotia judge heard victim impact statements today during a sentencing hearing for a former Halifax medical student who murdered a 22-year-old man during a drug deal.
Northern Ontario
-
Conservation officers investigating after northern pike abandoned
Conservation officers are investigating after several northern pike were found abandoned on a frozen northern Ontario lake earlier this month.
-
Tinted windows lead to charges for North Bay driver
Ontario Provincial Police in North Bay is reminding the public that a tinted windshield can lead to charges following an incident earlier this month.
-
Sudbury police, OPP seize handgun, drugs and $51K in cash
The provincial police joint forces guns and gangs enforcement team seized cocaine, fentanyl, cash and a loaded handgun during a traffic stop April 19.
London
-
LHSC loosens masking guidelines effective April 24
Starting Monday masking guidelines will be loosened at hospitals as London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) and St. Joseph's move toward a future of 'living with COVID-19.'
-
'It’s leaning like the Tower of Pisa': Lake Erie lighthouse to be stabilized
Efforts to stabilize the 183-year-old Port Burwell Lighthouse have begun. Earlier this year, the Municipality of Bayham learned the structure, built in 1840, was in danger of toppling over.
-
Gateway Casino in London, Ont. to remain closed until at least Friday
Gateway’s casino at the Western Fair District remains closed to the public Thursday as the company continues to deal with a cyber security incident.