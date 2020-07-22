SASKATOON -- COVID-19 testing is now available for people whether they are experiencing symptoms or not. As more people get tested and cases pop up, some are uncertain of the protocols to follow. Dr. Jasmine Hasselback with the Saskatchewan Health Authority joined CTV Morning Live's Stephanie Massicotte, to break down the do's and don'ts surrounding COVID-19 exposure.

What should we do if we were at a location during the same time as a confirmed case?

For most of those alerts, the recommendation is going to be, if that was you and it was within the last two weeks -- so that timeline is important -- we're going to ask you to keep a close eye on how you're feeling over the following two weeks. If you do start to feel symptoms, please immediately self-isolate and call 811 and they can arrange for testing. Because everyone right now can get testing whether they have symptoms or not, you can call 811 to pursue testing earlier. We do want to let people know, if you do get testing done when you're asymptomatic and it's negative, you may have to get tested again if you start to develop symptoms at a later time. Really, it's about keeping informed and keeping a close eye on yourself, which you should be doing anyway.

We are hearing self-monitor as opposed to self-isolate. What is the difference between the two terms?

Monitoring is something we should be doing all the time during COVID. That means keeping a close eye on yourself. How are you feeling? Are you feeling a little off? What are the symptoms that are most notable? Have you lost the sense of taste or smell? Anything that's different in your body is going to be a signal that you're going to want to take the next step and call 811. For those who are able, checking your temperature is also a part of self-monitoring, but we know not everyone has a thermometer. Just keep a close eye on how your body feels because that is going to be one of your signals to determine if you have been infected with the virus. We know there are a lot of symptoms that go with COVID-19, so I really just say if something is off, call 811 and talk to them, and they'll walk you through whether or not your symptoms align with a possible COVID-19 infection.

The province's guidelines may actually differ from your place of work...

We know that there is so much variation in the way places of work function and we want to make sure that everyone has the ability to do what they need to do in their own setting, to stay safe. I suggest doing everything you can to keep those two meters of space, continue frequent hand washing, know that it is good or okay to stay home if you're sick, or to be self-isolating or staying home if you've been told to by Public Health. Depending on the workflow at your job, how many people are there, what's the environment … it's just not possible to have one set of recommendations for everyone. The provincial level is going to provide that higher-level element, but the place of work is going to make sure they have safe and well employees. You don't want to get sick because of work, and a lot of our businesses and employers are really aware of that, so that's why sometimes it differs, and that's not wrong, it's just about making sure what needs to be in place for that setting is in place.

What about masks? Should we be wearing them? Is there even a real yes or no answer?

There is a yes or no answer. That is, if you cannot maintain that two meters distance, you can wear a non-medical mask and that is suggested and appropriate. But really go back to that initial idea, distance is a key component. Distance plus mask is even better.