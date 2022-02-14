Sask. discontinues COVID-19 'Vax Verfifier' app used by businesses

The Saskatchewan government is dropping an app used by businesses to verify a person's COVID-19 vaccination status.

The move comes the same day the province's proof of vaccination mandate ended.

The public health measure introduced on Oct. 1 required residents to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a recent negative test result at some non-essential locations such as restaurants, bars, and movie theatres, as well as liquor and cannabis stores.

In addition to a "Vax Wallet" smartphone application that allowed residents to access and show their COVID-19 vaccination record, the province released the "Vax Verifier" app that allowed staff at businesses to scan vaccine QR codes and confirm they are legitimate.

However, the province said on Monday, it will decommission the verifier application and ask current users to delete the software from their device.

When Saskatchewan premier Scott Moe announced the vaccine requirement would be lifted, he said any business hoping to continue the practice would not have the protection of a public health order.

"So if a business should want to consider a proof of vaccination or proof of negative test policy, my advice to them would be to consult their lawyer," Moe said during a Feb. 8 news conference in Regina.

A day later, a government spokesperson initially told CTV News the verifier app would be available "for the foreseeable future."

In a news release announcing the verification app's end, the province said that there are "other third party QR code reader apps" available that will work as long as they are "SMART Health card" compliant.

The tip includes a reminder the apps "are not required in Saskatchewan."

The province's public masking order is set to expire at the end of the month.