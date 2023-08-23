Sask. dad, daughter doctor team practices together in small town

A dad and his daughter have joined forces in a small Saskatchewan town, practicing medicine together.

Mada Wentzel has travelled across the continent working in clinics from the Caribbean to New York and Ottawa. But back home in Kerrobert, she now has her dad by her side

The Saskatchewan town near the Alberta border boasts a population of just under a thousand residents.

The town got a hospital in 2015. Before then there was just a clinic, where Mada's father Johannes Wentzel had worked since the mid-90s.

Johannes Wentzel was born in South Africa. He came to Canada for what was only supposed to be a year but ended up falling in love with small-town Saskatchewan.

He's been a long-time member of the community and Mada grew up there. The two are now working together at the Kerrobert Medical Centre.

"I never thought she'd be working with me, but here she is. So I'm quite delighted with the whole situation" Johannes said.

With multiple small-town hospitals facing severe staffing shortages. Mada understands the importance of working in a small town.

"There are a lot of things that can be done here, that don't have to be sent out to the city. Since our nearest hospital is over an hour away, it's really important we have some sort of access in small places." Mada explained

The pair say that it was the community spirit of the town that drew them in and kept them around.

"Well, I think it's a friendly town, we made friends, I think we have lots of support systems here. We're basically happy here." Johannes explained why he loves his town.

The Wentzel's say they have no intention of moving anytime soon.