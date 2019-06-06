A Saskatchewan man who was part of a Canadian bomber crew on D-Day day says he remembers seeing men heading for the shore.

Ken Elliott, 98, said he thought those stepping out of landing craft were the bravest men in the world.

Soon after the Second World War broke out, the then 20-year-old Ken Elliott left his home in Lanigan and joined the Royal Canadian Air Force.

"Because we were in a war and we had to go," Elliott told CTV News as to why he signed up in 1941.

He said he was trained as a tail gunner and joined the crew of a Halifax bomber in England and started flying missions over Europe.

On June 6,1944 their mission was to attack the machine gun nests along the shores of Normandy.

His bomber flew low enough over the beaches that day to see the early moments of the invasion of Europe by the Allies.

"I saw some of the bravest men in the world jumping out of landing craft and headed for shore."

Eight days later during the Normandy campaign, Elliott flew his 30th and last mission of the war. His bomber was shot down over the city of Caen and he parachuted to safety. He spent the rest of the war in a German prison camp until being liberated by Soviet forces. He was awarded the 30 missions operations badge at Buckingham Palace in 1945 before returning home to Lanigan.

"I was pretty dang lucky,” he said.

He got married, has four children and went on to a career at Imperial Oil.