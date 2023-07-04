Sask. crashes kill 3 people over long weekend: RCMP

The Saskatchewan RCMP are still investigating after a series of fatal highway crashes over the long weekend, including one driver from Alberta.

On Friday, Beauval RCMP responded to a call of a single-vehicle rollover south of Canoe Narrows around 3:30 p.m.

The 27-year-old driver was the only person in the vehicle. He was declared dead at the scene, an RCMP news release said.

Later that day, Wadena RCMP responded to a report of a single-vehicle rollover on Fishing Lake First Nation around 10:30 p.m.

The 52-year-old driver was declared dead at the scene, the release said. He was the only person in the vehicle and his family was notified, police said.

Morse RCMP received a report of a crash on Highway 1 near Chaplin around 5:15 a.m.

“Investigation determined the vehicle left the roadway and came to rest in a body of water,” the release said.

The 36-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. He was from Sherwood Park.

RCMP said a female passenger was taken to hospital via STARS. Her injuries have been described as serious.

RCMP said the crashes were still under investigation with collision reconstructionists and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service assisting.