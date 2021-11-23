Sask. COVID-19 vaccine booking system struggles to keep up with demand

Saskatoon -

On the first day of expanded booking for kids' COVID-19 vaccine appointments, Saskatchewan's online and telephone booking systems struggled to keep up.

On Monday, the provincial government announced that booking would open on Tuesday for kids aged five to 11.

However, as of 8:10 a.m. Tuesday morning, the system was down, according to a tweet from the Saskathcewan Health Authority (SHA).

Service was restored as of 9:00 a.m., the health authority later tweeted.

The surge in demand led to headaches for parents trying to book an appointment at a time of day when many are trying to get their kids — and themselves — out the door.

"The server timed out five times. I will try again later, just like everyone else," Don Sparrow wrote on Twitter.

The SHA also suggested calling its vaccination hotline, but the phone service also fell victim to technical troubles.

"SaskVax is having technical issues as well this morning. (Please) stay on the line until the end of the recorded message and press one to receive a call back," the SHA said in a tweet sent before 10 a.m. Tuesday,

The message was in response to a Twitter user who said she was being greeted with only silence when she called the number.

In a follow-up Tweet, the SHA said both the phone and online service were "operating normally" by 11 a.m. Tuesday."

--This is a developing story. More details to come.