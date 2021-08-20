SASKATOON -- The union representing Saskatchewan's teachers says the province's COVID-19 recommendations for schools are not enough.

On Friday, the Saskatchewan government said kids under 12 and unvaccinated staff should wear masks in common spaces within the school system.

“Encouragement for vaccines and masking are a good place to start, but it isn’t enough,” Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) president Patrick Maze said in a news release.

“With less than two weeks until students return to school this creates more questions than answers.

“Specific and concrete directives are what school divisions, teachers and parents are looking for right now.”

Maze said he's worried there is not enough time for schools to develop mandatory masking policies and leaves what he believes should be a government decision in the hands of school divisions.

Earlier this week, the STF called for mandatory vaccination polices in schools, a recommendation echoed by two Saskatchewan medical organizations.

The union has also been critical of the province's decision to leave the decision-making around COVID-19 policies to individual school divisions.

“Students have a right to a safe learning environment and staff to a safe working environment. Mandatory vaccines and masking are proven to help provide that environment," Maze said.

The school masking recommendation was included an update from the province on its long-term plans to handle COVID-19.

"The goal of these recommendations is to limit the spread of COVID-19 without imposing widespread public health orders and restrictions as was necessary before vaccines were widely available," the province said in a news release.

