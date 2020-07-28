SASKATOON -- Three groups representing plumbing and heating specialists in the province are urging caution when it comes door-to-door sales of heating and cooling equipment.

"We hear of cases where customers have quickly signed agreements through door-to-door sales, either because they felt pressured into it, or the seller falsely claimed to be affiliated with local associations, businesses, or Crown corporations. These contracts can lead to customers paying thousands of dollars more than expected,” Natural Gas Appliance and Equipment Association (NGAEDA) president Scott Grieve said in a news release.

The release was issued jointly by the NGAEDA, the Mechanical Contractors Association of Saskatchewan (MCAS) and SaskEnergy Network members.

The contractors' groups say several businesses and organizations have received reports of high-pressure sales tactics by out-of-province firms, as well as false, incorrect, or misleading information about natural gas appliance sales.

“Don't be afraid to ask a lot of questions, thoroughly review financing contracts and fine print before you sign, research the company, and shop around by gathering quotes from other local contractors.” said Carolyn Bagnell, Executive Director for MCAS said in the release.

The contractors' groups point out that if a contract has already been signed and the customer feels they have been misled, the customer can halt the transaction within 10 days of signing the contract.

Also, they recommend contacting the Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority for assistance.

In the release, the groups also specifically note that SaskEnergy never sends technicians door-to-door to perform inspections or maintenance and that SaskEnergy Network members do not sell door-to-door.