Sask. consumer watchdog urges caution when it comes to gym memberships
Published Friday, January 3, 2020 10:41AM CST Last Updated Friday, January 3, 2020 10:43AM CST
SASKATOON -- The province’s Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority (FCAA) has several tips for people wondering about gym memberships in the new year.
“Some consumers may not ask the right questions or fully read the contract before signing up for a membership, and encounter problems later on regarding cancellation rights, membership packages, and extra programs and services included in a membership,” the FCAA said in a news release.
Here are some tips to consider before signing a gym membership contract:
- Make sure you’ve read the entire contract and understand the terms and conditions. By law, your gym contract must not exceed two years in length.
- Find out the total cost of your membership, including the regular fees for programs and services. Remember to ask questions if you don’t understand something.
- Know that you have the right to cancel your contract within seven business days of receiving a written copy.
- You may also be able to cancel if you move more than 30 km away from your home gym or one of its other locations; you experience material physical, medical, or mental changes supported by your medical practitioner that would make gym participation unreasonable; or there are material changes in the services being provided, or if the facility moves more than 10 km from its former location.