From keeping PIN numbers private to avoiding cash advances, the province’s Financial Consumer Affairs Authority is trying to educate students about credit card use.

The FCAA is sharing the advice in a new online guide, as many post-secondary students settle into the school year and are using personal credit cards for the first time.

“Ensuring that you regularly read your credit card statements and making your minimum payments on time are great practices when owning a credit card,” Consumer Credit Division director Cory Peters said in a news release.

The tips also include keeping an eye on monthly statements and avoiding the temptation posed by cash advances.

Also, the FCAA advises students to shop around to find a credit card which is the right fit when it comes to interest rates, fees and rewards