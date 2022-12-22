Sask. construction firm fined for workplace fall that left a man quadriplegic

Dawson Block had no way of knowing when he walked onto the job site on the morning of Feb. 19 2021 that he wouldn’t walk off it.

Block was a first-year electrician apprentice working with framing company King Stud Contracting Ltd. The company was hit with a $126,000 fine on Dec. 8 after pleading guilty in provincial court for failing to look after Block’s safety on the job site.

According to provincial court judge Q.D. Agnew, Block asked his boss if he should put on a harness before being lifted five metres in the air to work on an open platform — and he was brushed off.

Block and Joshua Wollf, his boss, were installing rafters above the second-floor balcony of a townhouse when Block shifted to the right and leaned on an unsecured gate. It swung open and he fell five metres, the court record said.

Block suffered a spinal injury, and lost major function in his upper and lower body, the court records say.

King Stud had “something of a history” with Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) inspectors, Agnew said.

King Stud had already been warned not to use the platform for workers. The company continued to make it a common practice despite receiving a notice of contravention by an OHS officer in September 2020, less than six months before Block’s injury, according to court documents.

A Dec. 8 sentencing decision outlines 10 violations for King Stud over the last five years, four of which were related to fall prevention and safety.

Saskatchewan Federation of Labour President Lori Johb says that when it comes to repeat offenders, it’s clear that financial penalties aren't working as a deterrent. She says there should be stronger punishments for employers that break the rules.

“They put him in direct harm’s way, knowing exactly what the consequences could be,” said Johb. “We have a very high rate of workers injured from falls. It’s not … this is not a freak accident. This is something that happens all too often.”

Workers have the right to refuse dangerous work, but it’s unreasonable to expect a young person who’s new on the job to confront their supervisor, she said.

It’s also easy for companies to fly under the radar, and workers don’t have the resources to assess the safety record of a company before applying for a job, says Johb.

"You can go online and check out a restaurant, see what kind of rating they have, but you can't check out your employer to see how many injuries, or you know, how many people have been seriously injured because of their poor policies around safety."

Johb says that if financial penalties worked, Saskatchewan would not have such a high rate of workplace injuries.

The fines are getting larger, says Johb, but not large enough.

She says some have even pushed the idea of jail time for employers responsible for fatal workplace injuries.

"Let's make them pay, let's make it hurt, and then maybe they'll do a little better."