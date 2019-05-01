

CTV Saskatoon





A Saskatchewan-based, Indigenous-owned company is collaborating with the Saskatchewan Research Council to provide cannabis testing services for Canadian cannabis producers.

Kanata Earth and the SRC will provide cannabis analytical testing services – a requirement by Health Canada before cannabis products can go to market.

They’ll test the THC levels of cannabis products and look for toxins and other contaminants.

Any cannabis product bought from a licensed facility is required to undergo tests.

Kanata Earth provides enhanced genetic cannabis services, including genetic development and cloning, as well as analytical testing.

The SRC can test beyond Health Canada requirements, which helps producers ensure they are growing a quality product that is safe for consumers, a Kanata spokesperson said.