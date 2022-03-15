Sask. company fined $70,000 after worker injured

A company has pleaded guilty in Saskatoon Provincial Court to one violation of occupational health and safety regulations after a workplace injury.

The charge stemmed from a workplace incident that occurred on April 21, 2020, at a worksite in Saskatoon. While loading concrete forms, the form cage tipped over and injured the worker, according to a news release from the province.

On March 9, 2022, Ryderz Contracting Inc. pleaded guilty to failing to ensure that no material or equipment is placed, stacked or stored so as to constitute a hazard to workers, resulting in the serious injury of a worker.

The Court imposed a fine of $50,000, along with a surcharge of $20,000, for a total of $70,000.