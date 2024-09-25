Sask. community opens playground in memory of mass stabbing victim

A beloved resident of a Saskatchewan town who was a victim of the 2022 mass stabbings was honoured over the weekend.

'Wes Petterson Memorial Park' was opened in the town of Weldon to honour Wesley Petterson.

Petterson, 78, was one of 11 victims during Myles Sanderson’s deadly attacks on Sept. 4, 2022, in the communities of James Smith Cree Nation (JSCN) and Weldon.

“He was a huge part of the community,” said Chelsey Erickson, one of the co-directors of the project.

“It’s still hard knowing that he’s gone, and how he went. He definitely didn’t deserve it.”

Wes Petterson was the last victim of Myles Sanderson during a stabbing spree in rural Saskatchewan in Sept. 2022. (Stacey Hein / CTV News)

The project started in February and cost about $150,000, with $116,000 donated by James Smith Cree Nation.

The playground was built on the field next to the community’s care home, where children used to play.

Erickson said the playground was meant to build a safe and fun space for children in the community, where there were no designated parks for kids.

“We need a safe space where our children are free to play and have fun away from traffic. It would be a gathering place for families,” Erickson said.