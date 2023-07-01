Sask. community newspaper celebrates 90 years
The Watrous Manitou (TWM) newspaper has been printing in Saskatchewan for 90 years.
The paper printed its first edition in February 1933.
Owner and editor, Daniel Bushman, said surviving the pandemic was difficult.
“We still really wanted to provide news to our residents in the area,” he told CTV News.
The Watrous Manitou newspaper turns 90 this year. (Daniel Bushman)
“With the restrictions in place, obviously, we were limited to some of the things we could do. But utilizing things like email and social media, we were able to still connect with, with people and provide updates to people as well.”
Bushman said they did have to close the office, but were able to print editions all the way through the pandemic.
“I had to work from home because of the regulations, and so it’s a very challenging time,” he said. “Our staff was awesome. They've always been tremendous for us. And so they were able to do the stuff from the office while I was able to work from home, and help them that way.”
The paper releases a hard copy and a digital copy, Bushman said. On the newspaper’s website, it details the long history of its print edition. The paper has been owned by four other couples, with Bushman and his wife Kim, being the fifth owners of the Watrous Manitou.
“We're super excited to be able to celebrate 90 years in the community,” he said. “The community has been really supportive of us over the years, over the decades.”
Bushman grew up in the area and got into the news business in Saskatoon. He said he was happy to move back and raise his family in the Watrous area.
“We just feel very much at home here and to be able to share stories of those in our community, positive stories of those in our community,” he said. “That's really been my focus since we've operated the newspaper is just to provide positive and upbeat stories and to share people's stories. I think it's really important that we're able to do that.”
He said they did not mark the occasion in a big way but rather used it as another way to give back to their community.
“We've purchased a number of gift cards from local businesses as a thank you to them for their support. And throughout the rest of the year, we're just handing them out to subscribers, readers, or residents in the community as a thank you for supporting us.”
Around the world with TWM
One of the changes that Bushman made when he took over the paper was to encourage readers to take the newspaper with them on their travels around the globe.
“I've encouraged our readers to take a paper with them wherever they go, and then they take a picture with it, and I put it in the paper.”
He said they also have a map in the front office that tracks the travels of TWM.
The Watrous Manitou has travelled to a lot of countries. (Daniel Bushman)
“When people walk in, they can see everywhere that our paper has been. It's been to the Great Wall of China. It's been to France. It's been to a lot of destinations in the United States. It's been on a safari in Africa. It's been to the Leaning Tower of Pisa,” he said. “It's made its way even to Australia as well. So it's pretty cool to see our readers take that initiative on.”
Bushman said he believes TWM’s secret to success is hyper-local news.
“If they want to read about things that are in the province or in Canada, they'll go to other sources for that. But I think we have a niche in being able to include local, and I think that's very important.”
He said he felt that weekly papers were integral to a community.
“I've heard from communities that have lost their local newspaper. They miss it. And I think the paper is something that people may take for granted. And then once it's gone, they miss it, and they wish they had it back.”
He said that he still enjoys his job and hopes to continue to run the paper for years to come.
“Watrous is a great community to live in and to do business in and to raise a family. I'm so thankful that we've had the support that we received from the community in the surrounding area to be able to continue to publish a weekly newspaper.”
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
CRA fires 20 employees for improper CERB claims, about 600 under investigation
The Canada Revenue Agency says it has fired 20 employees who received the Canada Emergency Response Benefit during the COVID-19 pandemic, with the number likely to increase as it investigates hundreds of other cases.
Tornado strikes Mountain View County, Alta., damaging houses
A tornado struck Mountain View County near Olds and Didsbury Saturday afternoon, damaging houses and causing injuries.
Twitter users run into service issues after Elon Musk imposes daily limits on reading tweets
Thousands of people logged complaints about problems accessing Twitter on Saturday after owner Elon Musk limited most users to viewing 600 tweets a day -- restrictions he described as an attempt to prevent unauthorized scraping of potentially valuable data from the site.
Extreme climate disasters and other traumatic events has long-term consequences for youth: study
Experiencing climate change-driven natural disasters or other traumatic events may impact the education and food security of youth, according to a new peer-reviewed study.
Could scrapping best-before dates reduce food waste? Committee says government should look at impacts
In a bid to reduce food waste, a parliamentary committee is recommending the federal government look into the impacts of eliminating 'best-before' dates on groceries.
WEATHER | Canada Day includes warnings about air quality, thunderstorms and tornadoes
Mother Nature temporarily shut down Canada Day celebrations across Ottawa, as a line of severe thunderstorms moved through the national capital region.
Satellite photos, reports suggest Belarus building army camp for Wagner fighters
Satellite images analyzed by the Associated Press on Saturday showed what appeared to be a newly built military-style camp in Belarus, with statements from a Belarusian guerrilla group and officials suggesting it may be used to house fighters from the Wagner mercenary group.
U.K. press watchdog finds a tabloid column about hate for Prince Harry's wife, Meghan, was sexist
A column in The Sun tabloid that fantasized about seeing Prince Harry's wife, Meghan, being pelted with feces as she was paraded naked through the streets was sexist, Britain's press watchdog found.
More than 7,400 port workers now on strike across B.C.
Port workers across British Columbia formally went on strike on Saturday after negotiations supported by federal mediators failed to produce a deal to keep more than 7,000 employees on the job.
Regina
-
'It brings people together': Wascana Park offers Canada Day celebrations
Wascana Park was the place to be on July 1, as thousands celebrated Canada's 156th birthday.
-
Watch Regina's Canada Day fireworks
If you want to watch the Canada Day fireworks in Regina, but can’t make it down to Wascana Park, you can catch them here.
-
Regina residents celebrate the Lieutenant Governor's Canada Day
The Government House hosted their Canada Day celebration, which was put on by the Lieutenant Governor.
Winnipeg
-
'A better future for all of us': Winnipeggers celebrate Canada Day
Canada Day celebrations were extra special for some newcomers to Winnipeg.
-
Jets bring back Brossoit, re-sign Namestnikov on day one of free agency
The Winnipeg Jets have made a few deals on the first day of NHL free agency.
-
All city-run outdoor pools open for summer
All city-run outdoor pools in Winnipeg are now open for the season.
Calgary
-
Tornado strikes Mountain View County, Alta., damaging houses
A tornado struck Mountain View County near Olds and Didsbury Saturday afternoon, damaging houses and causing injuries.
-
Calgarians commemorate 100th anniversary of ‘Chinese Exclusion Act’
Calgarians gathered for a special ceremony Saturday to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Immigration Act which restricted nearly all Chinese immigration to Canada for decades.
-
Milan Lucic returns to Bruins after four seasons with Flames
Veteran forward Milan Lucic departed the Calgary Flames to return to the Boston Bruins when NHL free agency opened Saturday.
Edmonton
-
Fort Edmonton park celebrates multiculturalism for Canada Day
Canada's diversity was on display at Fort Edmonton Park on Saturday.
-
Edmonton Oilers signing reunites Connor Brown with Connor McDavid
The Edmonton Oilers reunited winger Connor Brown with his junior teammate Connor McDavid by signing Brown to a one-year contract Saturday.
-
Hundreds gather in St. Albert to mark Canada Day with reflection and reconciliation
Orange shirts filled Lions Park in St. Albert, as hundreds of people walked and ran to raise awareness around children and youth affected by the residential school system.
Toronto
-
Four people hospitalized after shooting in Mississauga
Four people have been taken to hospitals, including one with critical injuries, after a shooting in Mississauga.
-
Two men arrested after guard dogs escape Toronto business, attack mother and daughter: police
Charges have been laid against two men after two guard dogs escaped a Scarborough business earlier this week and attacked a mother and daughter.
-
Canada-wide warrant issued for suspect in deadly Toronto plaza stabbing
The suspect in a deadly stabbing at a busy Toronto plaza last weekend has been identified and investigators have issued a Canada-wide warrant for his arrest.
Ottawa
-
Mother Nature rains on Canada Day celebrations in Ottawa
A sea of red, white and rain gear covered downtown Ottawa and several parks across the capital, as residents and visitors celebrated Canada's 156th birthday.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Canada Day includes warnings about air quality, thunderstorms and tornadoes
Mother Nature temporarily shut down Canada Day celebrations across Ottawa, as a line of severe thunderstorms moved through the national capital region.
-
Books can no longer be tossed in Ottawa's black bin
The city of Ottawa says as part of changes to Ontario's recycling programs, books are no longer accepted in the black box as of July 1.
Vancouver
-
Evacuation order, alert issued as wildfire spreads in Kelowna
An out of control wildfire on Kelowna’s Knox Mountain has sparked an evacuation order and alert.
-
B.C. man heading to Ukraine to help spay and neuter abandoned pets
A retired West Vancouver, B.C. man is getting ready to embark on his fourth trip to Ukraine to help locals round-up and care for pets abandoned in the war.
-
Can’t find a camping spot? A new BC Parks feature will notify you when a space opens
Anyone who enjoys camping in B.C. knows that spaces fill up quickly, and it can be hard to secure a spot at campgrounds. To help ease the burden of searching, BC Parks has unveiled a new feature that allows you to receive an email notification when a campsite opens up.
Montreal
-
Over 100 families without long-term housing on Moving Day in Montreal
At least 107 families were unable to find a home before July 1 Moving day in Montreal – a number Mayor Valerie Plante called “unacceptable.” Plante said recently the city would work with anyone out of a home to find new lodging. On Saturday, she renewed a request to the province to collaborate more closely with the city.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | 'Toonie-sized' hail possible in Montreal as thunderstorm warning looms
Environment Canada issued a warning that “toonie-sized” hail and heavy rain could fall in Montreal Saturday night. “Remember, severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes,” read the warning.
-
After months-long battle, eviction of Ville-Marie underpass camp will proceed
The eviction of a homeless encampment under Montreal's Ville-Marie Expressway can no longer be postponed, the Quebec Court of Appeal has ruled.
Vancouver Island
-
'Unacceptable': Massive BC Ferries lineups to get to Vancouver Island for the long weekend
Long weekend travellers waited hours at Tsawwassen's terminal to get to Vancouver Island by ferry on Friday, those without a reservation waiting upwards of six hours.
-
BC Transit reverses Canada Day alcohol ban on Victoria buses
BC Transit is reversing course on its policy banning passengers from carrying alcohol on buses in the Greater Victoria region on Canada Day.
-
B.C. man heading to Ukraine to help spay and neuter abandoned pets
A retired West Vancouver, B.C. man is getting ready to embark on his fourth trip to Ukraine to help locals round-up and care for pets abandoned in the war.
Atlantic
-
Fuel prices jump as new carbon regulations take effect
The cost of fuel has seen a significant rise in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island as new carbon regulations took effect Saturday.
-
Ferry travel resuming between P.E.I. and Nova Scotia after mechanical issue fixed
Ferry service between Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia is set to resume on Saturday.
-
Tentative contract deal reached with registered nurses in Newfoundland and Labrador
The government of Newfoundland and Labrador has reached a tentative collective agreement with the union that represents the province's registered nurses.
Northern Ontario
-
Gunshots heard on Timmins street, heavy police presence expected into the evening Saturday
Police confirmed they received a call for service related to a serious injury after CTV News was told that multiple gunshots were fired at a residence in Timmins early Saturday afternoon.
-
Surprise, disappointment over provincial government decision on French-language university in the north
Reaction is continuing to come in and it is mostly surprise and disappointment over the province's late Friday afternoon announcement to not fund Université de Sudbury. The school was looking to become the province's next stand-alone French language university after parting ways with a financially insolvent Laurentian University.
-
CRA fires 20 employees for improper CERB claims, about 600 under investigation
The Canada Revenue Agency says it has fired 20 employees who received the Canada Emergency Response Benefit during the COVID-19 pandemic, with the number likely to increase as it investigates hundreds of other cases.
London
-
'Above and Beyond': Delaware Speedway Safety crew saves driver's life
The quick work of the safety crew at Delaware Speedway is credited with saving the life of a driver Friday night.
-
‘They were so happy’: Islamic Relief Canada holds toy distribution in London, Ont.
Dozens of children in London, Ont. are feeling even happier on Canada Day thanks to a toy drive by Islamic Relief Canada (IRC).
-
Canada Day festivities underway in London
Get on your red and white and get ready to celebrate all things Canadian as there are several festive events taking place in the city Saturday to mark Canada’s 156th birthday.