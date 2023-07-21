Sask. community marks 1 year since drowning death of 5-year-old

Saskatchewan’s Red Earth Cree Nation marked the one-year anniversary since the death of five-year-old Frank Young.

Young went missing on April 19, 2022. The search for the boy lasted about 81 days before his body was found on July 9 in the Carrot River in northeastern Saskatchewan.

“Grateful that he was found,” Young’s caregiver Barbara McKay told CTV News. “So we could stop not knowing where he is. Grateful that he was found. It was not the outcome that we wanted.”

A ceremony was held Thursday to honour Young and help loved ones continue to heal.

“I miss him dearly,” Jarvis McKay said.

“I was emotional. I almost didn't cope because it's kind of too much to handle his passing,” Jarvis said.

A large cross has been laid at the site where Young’s body was found.

The family has also unveiled Young’s gravestone, which is located in the First Nation of Shoal Lake.

“The legacy that little Frank had left for Shoal Lake and Red Earth. It’s a sad situation but he did bring both communities together,” Chief Marcel Head said.

Chief Zachary Whitecap said everyone was affected by Young’s death.

“Everybody came to help.”

Jarvis said the ceremony is helping the families deal with the loss.

“He was smart, outgoing. He wasn’t shy and he was a loving, caring child.”