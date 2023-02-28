Sask. comic writer launching adventure series in the style of Indiana Jones
With his latest comic book series Jackson Graves launching on Saturday, Brayden Martens is pivoting to a new epoch.
The 31-year-old from Martensville has already explored his childhood obsession in his first series, Prehistoria: Age of Dinosaurs, but he says his new book gives him a chance to try his hand at dialogue.
Jackson Graves is an adventure comic that centres on an Indiana Jones-style character, but instead of an American archaeologist, he’s a Saskatoon-based paleontologist.
The new book may be set in the age of humans, but of course, dinosaurs still play a role, says Martens.
“When I was little it was my life’s goal to watch Jurassic Park, so instead of letting my life peak in 1997, I decided to do something with it.”
He’s even incorporated Saskatoon’s Roxy Theatre into the comic, using an old archive photo as inspiration.
Martens used an archive photo of Saskatoon's Roxy Theatre as inspiration for this panel.
Martens creates and writes the comic and collaborates with an artist named Chris Simmonds, based out of Edinburgh, Scotland.
He says he tried to find local artists to partner with, but the timing never worked out. After seeing an online sketch that Simmonds drew of a velociraptor, Martens says he had to reach out.
“It’s a really nice partnership,” he said. “It’s like you can read each other’s minds.”
The two previously collaborated on Prehistoria and a series of trading cards based on folklore and myths.
The subject matter isn’t what the average person might look for in a comic, but he says they’ve found an audience.
“When people think comic books, they usually think superheroes, but the dinosaur thing has been really well received.”
Martens says one of his goals is to create books that parents can feel good about their children reading — they’re entertaining, wholesome, and the reader might even learn something new.
Jackson Graves launches this Saturday at Amazing Stories in Saskatoon, with 50 limited edition prints available. For more information, Martens says people can check his Facebook page.
