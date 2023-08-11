Sask. city councillor with artificial leg wants 'handicapped' parking to be a thing of the past

First term city councillor Tracy Johnson is making an impact in her community.

She helped Warman become the first municipality in the province to amend its zoning bylaws to require up-to-date signage and language for accessible parking.

Johnson says it all started with a message from a resident.

“I took it to the next council meeting, and it opened up a discussion about language, the usage of the word "handicapped," and the negative connotation,” said Johnson. “It’s outdated, and it’s offensive.”

Johnson, a hall of fame athlete and the first person to play Canadian post-secondary athletics with an artificial leg, wants to educate the public about the negative connotations of the word handicapped.

“Not a lot of people know that it was an offensive word as it was used fairly regularly,” Johnson told CTV News. “So I just took it upon myself to go around town and see what I could do.”

Local businesses were very receptive to the idea when Johnson reached out.

“Tracy reached out about 18 months ago, and they were looking to reach out to local businesses and improve the language when it comes to accessibility and parking,” said Davidson Matyczuk, general manager and head pro at The Legends Golf Club. “So it was an easy conversation with her, and if we can update and be more current, we’re more than happy to do that.

Matyczuk says he hasn’t heard anyone mention the changed signage, but he hopes it makes a positive impact on those who do notice.

“If you’re not looking for it, you wouldn’t notice it,” he said, while adding their course is made to be accessible and non-restrictive. “But hopefully it’s impacted a few people who do look and notice that type of thing.”

Johnson says while it’s a small change, it can make a big difference.

“As a person with a disability, it just means so much more,” she said. “And for those that have invisible disabilities that we don’t necessarily see, it’s just a way to empower them and keep that conversation going.”

Now Johnson is encouraging other municipalities to update accessibility signage and language.

“Now it’s just going a step further and maybe touching base at the SUMA convention just to get that information out there for the municipalities.”

The City of Saskatoon’s Planning department says while the international symbol for access has been used for some time, the Zoning Bylaw Review Project made some adjustments this year.

The use of the term “parking for disabled persons” has been replaced with “accessible parking” and the city has adopted leading standards for accessible parking compared to the rest of the country.

Warman’s zoning bylaw amendment took effect on February 13th, 2023.