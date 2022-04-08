Sask. city councillor's speech called 'thinly-veiled racism' by chief
The Chief of Montreal Lake Cree Nation says comments made by a Prince Albert city councillor are “stereotypical” and “thinly-veiled racism.”
“It was very disappointing to read the comments made by Ward 6 Councillor Blake Edwards,” said Chief Joyce Naytowhow-McLeod in an open letter to Prince Albert Mayor Greg Dionne and City Council.
Naytowhow-McLeod said Edwards' comments simplify a complex issue by insinuating that First Nation organizations are either unaware of the challenges their people face in an urban setting or deny it. She maintains that First Nations leaders do neither.
“If Councillor Edwards wants to address the level of crime in Prince Albert, perhaps he should clearly understand the socio-economic dynamics that create an environment of which crime is one consequence."
Edwards spoke out about crime and social problems in a prepared statement he read at a city council meeting on March 28. The comments were published by paNOW on Monday.
“It’s not okay for people in our small city to be walking around with machetes, it’s not okay that people in our shopping areas to intimidate our residents. It’s not okay for people shopping or going for groceries to get called racist when they don’t hand over a loonie or a cigarette,” Edwards said during the meeting.
He also accused neighbouring communities of banning residents "allowing them instead to come here to Prince Albert to wreak the same havoc they were doing in that community without helping."
"Many families are dropping their own family members off in our city and saying 'Here you go, Prince Albert, you deal with our problem. Well, what solution is that?'"
Edwards told CTV News he stands behind the comments, but claims they were presented in a way that made them seem negative.
“I didn’t make any of those specific quotes at all towards Montreal Lake,” Edwards said.
He says he has since spoken with Naytowhow-McLeod and clarified the comments. He’s planning a local leadership summit to discuss crime and social issues and is asking all levels of government from Prince Albert and the surrounding communities to participate.
“I’m looking forward to having the summit. We need to get together and have these challenging conversations,” Edwards said.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Strike kills 50 at Ukraine rail station crowded with people
A missile hit a crowded train station in eastern Ukraine that was an evacuation point for civilians, killing dozens of people, Ukrainian authorities said Friday. Photos from the scene showed remannts of a rocket with the words 'For the children' painted on it in Russian.
Russia's ruble rebound not quite what it seems
Six weeks after Russia sent troops into Ukraine, the ruble has staged an apparently extraordinary recovery, but all is not what it seems and the exchange rate used in everyday transactions is sometimes very different to the official one.
Omicron symptoms are different from Delta variant, study finds
A new observational study out of the U.K. has found that those who contract the Omicron variant of COVID-19 experience different symptoms that are usually less severe and last shorter than those who are infected with the Delta variant.
Doctors, crater disprove Russia's hospital airstrike misinfo
Three doctors and a paramedic spoke with The Associated Press to offer new details from a March 9 airstrike that happened when communications were all but severed and to counter fresh Russian misinformation.
Man dead, two injured after shooting at popular tourist area of Niagara Falls
One person is dead and two others are injured after an overnight shooting in a popular tourist area in Niagara Falls.
Charest blasts Poilievre for supporting Freedom Convoy: 'Laws are not a buffet'
Conservative leadership hopeful Jean Charest is turning up the heat against perceived frontrunner Pierre Poilievre, taking him to task for his support of the trucker protests that took over downtown Ottawa and led to blockades at border crossings.
Language complaints about Air Canada CEO Michael Rousseau were founded: commissioner
The Commissioner of Official Languages says a preliminary report into whether a speech by the chief executive of Air Canada in November met the airline's obligations under the Official Languages Act has established that the complaints are founded.
Experts urge caution in reading rapid tests as variants drive sixth wave
Rapid antigen tests have become Canada's primary tool to detect COVID-19 as mounting signs point toward a sixth wave, but experts warn that results should be read with caution as the spread of variants raises questions about diagnostic accuracy.
Owen Brady's cancer diagnosis didn't stop him from playing high-level hockey
For CTV W5, TSN's Rick Westhead speaks with Owen Brady, a promising Ontario hockey prospect who has had to rebuild his career one skill at a time after being diagnosed with a cancerous tumour in his left leg.
Regina
-
Sask. top doctor says it's too soon to tell if province has entered sixth COVID-19 wave
Saskatchewan's top doctor said it is too soon to tell whether the province has entered a sixth wave of COVID-19.
-
Owlet saved after falling from tree in Regina park
A Regina owlet has a second chance at life after a concerned citizen and local wildlife group sprung into action to save it on Thursday.
-
Higher than expected spring runoff in Sask.: Water Security Agency
A higher than expected spring runoff is taking place in parts of Saskatchewan, according to the Water Security Agency’s (WSA) April update released on Friday.
Winnipeg
-
Red River Floodway gates activated as operation begins
The Manitoba government has officially activated the Red River Floodway.
-
Suspect sought after stolen property found in Winnipeg home: RCMP
RCMP is searching for a 31-year-old Winnipeg man after a large amount of stolen property was found in a home last month.
-
'It lit on contact': Canada's oldest grain elevator burns down
A grain elevator that was considered the oldest still-standing grain elevator in Canada, burned to the ground in Elva, Man. earlier this week.
Calgary
-
Calgary police investigate suspicious death in Temple
Calgary police are investigating the death of a woman in the community of Temple on Thursday evening.
-
Rainbow Pride flag on Airdrie pathway defaced by vandals
Airdrie RCMP are investigating the vandalism of a Pride rainbow painted on a pathway at Nose Creek Regional Park.
-
Calgary's Rose Kohn and Jimmie Condon arenas reopen after $12.5M upgrade
The City of Calgary is celebrating the reopening of the Rose Kohn and Jimmie Condon arenas, which were closed for a $12.5 million upgrade.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton man wins $1M lottery
An Edmonton man is a million dollars richer after he won LOTTO MAX's MAXMILLIONS on April 1.
-
Edmonton to start citywide street sweeping on Monday
Workers will be out there 24 hours a day from Monday to Friday until they get to every community. Residential roads will be swept during the day while busier roads will be cleaned at night.
-
Canada clawing back settlement to RCMP officer who was sexually assaulted on the job
A former RCMP officer who was awarded hundreds of thousands of dollars for abuse she suffered while in uniform is having a large part of her settlement clawed back by the federal government.
Toronto
-
Man shot dead outside Toronto subway station identified as college student from India
The man shot and killed at an entrance to a Toronto subway station on Thursday evening was a 21-year-old student from India who was on his way to work, family members tell CP24.
-
Man dead, two injured after shooting at popular tourist area of Niagara Falls
One person is dead and two others are injured after an overnight shooting in a popular tourist area in Niagara Falls.
-
Hazel McCallion, 101, accepts three-year contract extension working for Toronto Pearson
Hazel McCallion, one of the longest serving mayors in Canadian history, has accepted a three-year contract extension as a Greater Toronto Airport Authority board member.
Ottawa
-
Charest blasts Poilievre for supporting Freedom Convoy: 'Laws are not a buffet'
Conservative leadership hopeful Jean Charest is turning up the heat against perceived frontrunner Pierre Poilievre, taking him to task for his support of the trucker protests that took over downtown Ottawa and led to blockades at border crossings.
-
West Quebec school bus crash injures driver
A school bus driver in west Quebec suffered minor injuries when his bus slid off the road and flipped onto its side Friday morning.
-
Feds launching post-pandemic 'strategic policy review' of public service
The federal government is launching a "strategic policy review" of the federal public service in a post-pandemic world, looking at everything from federal buildings to increased digital service delivery.
Vancouver
-
Proof of vaccination no longer required to access B.C. restaurants, theatres, events
Proof of immunization against COVID-19 is no longer required to access restaurants, theatres and indoor events in B.C. as the province lifts its vaccine card rules.
-
Driver arrested for suspected impairment after crash sends 1 to hospital: Surrey RCMP
A driver was arrested for suspected impairment after a late-night crash in Surrey sent one person to hospital Thursday.
-
B.C. Mounties investigating 'suspicious incident' at park after 3 kids say man invited them into vehicle
North Vancouver Mounties say they're investigating reports that a man allegedly invited three kids into his vehicle earlier this week.
Montreal
-
Swab your mouth and nose for more 'complete' COVID-19 rapid test result: Quebec public health
Quebec public health officials issued new guidance for rapid COVID-19 tests Friday in a bid to lower the rate of false negatives.
-
CAQ ministers Blais and McCann won't run again in upcoming Quebec election
The Legault government is trying to ease the pressure on the long-term care home file by announcing the upcoming departure of ministers Marguerite Blais and Danielle McCann, according to the Parti Quebecois.
-
Quebec reports 30 more COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations increase by 55
Quebec reported Friday that 55 more people are receiving care for COVID-19 in the province's hospitals and 30 more people have died due to the novel coronavirus.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. to provide $3.46M to keep Greater Victoria walk-in clinics open until end of year
The British Columbia government says it will provide $3.46 million in short-term funding to maintain five walk-in medical clinics in Greater Victoria.
-
'Long live pickleball': Seniors play pickleball outside Victoria city hall to protest court closures
The plaza by Victoria city hall became an impromptu pickleball court on Thursday as seniors protested the closure of local pickleball courts due to noise complaints.
-
First students of new UVic Indigenous law program set to graduate
The University of Victoria says the inaugural class of its Indigenous law program will graduate this year, marking a first for this type of program anywhere in the world.
Atlantic
-
Lockdown lifted at Saint John school after reports of armed person; teen in custody
A teenager is in custody and the lockdown at a Saint John, N.B., high school has been lifted after police received reports of an armed person at the school Friday morning.
-
Nova Scotia's finance minister defends two new taxes on non-resident property owners
Two new taxes targeting non-resident property owners are necessary to help Nova Scotians gain access to housing at a time when vacancy rates are extremely low, Finance Minister Allan MacMaster said Friday.
-
N.B. government, UNB expand nursing programs as hospitals deal with 'critical staff shortages'
Speaking directly to a handful of nursing students, Health Minister Dorothy Shephard asked them to consider accepting a job in New Brunswick once they’ve graduated.
Northern Ontario
-
Officials say armed man impersonating cop pulled woman over in Sudbury
No one was injured after a scary incident in Sudbury's South End on Friday in which a woman was pulled over by a man pretending to be a police officer.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Woman killed in fire in Sudbury's west end
It is a somber scene on Buchanan Street in Sudbury's west end following a fatal fire Friday morning.
-
One person killed in multi-vehicle crash on Hwy. 11 in Temiskaming Shores
One person is dead following a four-vehicle collision Thursday afternoon on Highway 11 in Temiskaming Shores.
London
-
'We are seeing an uptick': TVDSB battling staffing absences as schools close
The Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) closed two of its school in London, Ont. Friday amid staffing issues.
-
London, Ont. hospitals reporting increase of workers with COVID-19
The number of hospital staff members in London who have contracted COVID-19 continues to climb.
-
Province providing $5.7M for new skilled trades training centre in Strathroy, Ont.
The province is launching a new $5.7 million skilled trades training centre in Strathroy to get young people into the industry.