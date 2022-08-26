Sask. Christian school shut down following abuse allegations: Ministry of Education

Saskatchewan’s Minister of Education has cancelled the certificate of registration of Saskatoon’s Grace Christian School.

The move comes after the school’s director, John Olubobokun, refused to cooperate with an administrator appointed to oversee the school’s operations.

Olubobokun is named as a defendant in abuse allegations brought forward by a group of former Legacy Christian Academy (LCA) students.

In their class action lawsuit, the former students claim they were physically and sexually abused by members of the LCA and the church connected to the school.

A spokesperson for the Ministry said they understood the uncertainty for families of Grace Christian School. They advise that the administrator, Dave Derksen, will “help families identify an alternative school” for this school year.