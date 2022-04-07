Sask. children's hospital over capacity, memo says

The Jim Pattison Children's Hospital in Saskatoon is facing pressure due to a rise in admissions.

That's according to a memo leaked by Saskatchewan's NDP opposition.

"What we've seen in the last few days and over the last few weeks, an incredible amount of pressure on the children's hospital," NDP leader Ryan Meili said while speaking to reporters at the legislature.

"All pediatric areas continue to be overcapacity this morning," says the memo sent to staff by a manager on Wednesday.

It outlines how at the time of the message, pediatric inpatient admissions were at 108 per cent of capacity with four patients waiting. Pediatric intensive care beds were at 125 per cent capacity.

"Discussions are being had with surgical services about the appropriateness of continuing with booked surgeries," the memo says.

The message directs staff to defer non-urgent admissions and to modify patient management plans to expedite discharge.

Health minister Paul Merriman told reporters that such surges are normal within the province's healthcare system.

"There are peaks during the day and in the evenings when more people are admitted and then the morning that they're discharged," Merriman said.

"I just had my staff check; from what I've been told here's 201 planned beds and Jim Pattison Children's Hospital and 170 of them are occupied right now so there still is some capacity," Merriman said.

Meili said those numbers don't paint an accurate picture.

"He's talking about beds that are for brand newborn babies or neonatal intensive care units. That's not a place you can send a full-sized kid to go and get care," Meili said.

"The PICU, which is the sickest of the kids, has been at 125 per cent capacity all week — 15 kids in a 12 bed unit."

Both Meili and Merriman alluded to respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) as a contributing factor for the rise in admissions.

"Which it does affect children's respiratory (systems) — it's non-COVID related," Merriman said.

"Some kids are affected by that and need to go in and get some temporary care."

However, Meili attributes the rise in RSV to the province's abrupt removal of public health measures at the end of February.

"There's also kids with RSV, with seasonal influenza, with all of these other viruses because we took off our masks and it wasn't just COVID that started being able to circulate more easily. It's all these other viruses as well," Meili said.

"You're probably hearing that in your own friend group and family that you're seeing just more kids with runny noses. Some of those runny noses, turn into bronchitis turned into asthma exacerbation, turn into more kids in the hospital."

Meili also that there was less pressure on the hospital due to the cancellation of surgeries during the pandemic and the spillover effect of public health measures such as masking had in preventing the spread of other infectious diseases.

"We do need to be looking at expanding capacity," Meili said.

"The children's hospital doesn't actually have any more pediatric inpatient beds than the previous pediatric ward. That was a short-sighted decision."

Merriman said there were extensive consultations prior to the hospital's construction to make sure it would meet the needs of patients and families.

"We had patients who had parents, we had families, we had clinicians, we involved everybody we possibly could in the consultation to make sure that this was the right size for our province at this moment in time and into the future."