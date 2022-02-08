Sask. chiefs hold meeting with federal minister regarding Timber Bay school

Woodland Cree chiefs have met with Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Marc Miller seeking compensation for the survivors of Timber Bay Children’s Home and Timber Bay school who were left out of the Indian Residential Schools Settlement Agreement (IRSSA).

“For too long we have argued that Canada needs to assume responsibility of this institution because the children were placed there away from the family by or under the authority of Canada for the purpose of education; and that they were jointly or solely responsible for the operation of the residence and care of the children resident there,” said Prince Albert Grand Council Grand Chief Brian Hardlotte.

Hardlotte was among the chiefs who attended the virtual meeting. He says he left the meeting “feeling confident that Minister Miller heard our voices.”

The PAGC chiefs provided Miller with a brief history of the school and their reasons why the survivors' experiences are the same as others included in the IRSSA.

“Since it opened in 1952, Timber Bay Children’s Home was a place where children were sent as overflow from Prince Albert Residential School and others in the area,” said Chief Joyce McLeod-Naytowhow.

“For example, a brother began his road to reconciliation under the IRSSA; whereas, his sister who was sent away to Timber Bay is suspended in the continued trauma as we fight for recognition,” she said.

The federal government previously said Timber Bay survivors did not meet the IRSSA qualification criteria because the province administered the funding for the school.

Chief Bobby Cameron of the Federation of Sovereign Nations (FSIN) also attended the meeting.

“Hundreds of our children that attended this school faced the same genocide, the same atrocities, and the same abuses as the thousands of Indian Residential School survivors across our Treaty territories,” he said.