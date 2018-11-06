

The Saskatchewan Court of Appeal is set to hear the province’s constitutional reference case regarding the federal carbon tax on Feb. 13 and 14.

“The Government of Saskatchewan maintains that the federal carbon tax is unconstitutional because the federal government is applying a tax unevenly across the country based on their evaluation of provincial climate change plans, which they have no constitutional right to do,” Jim Billington, Premier Scott Moe’s press secretary, said in a news release.

“We look forward to presenting this argument before the Saskatchewan Court of Appeal and we encourage the federal government to delay imposing their carbon tax backstop until the court has ruled on this case.”

The federal government argues it has jurisdiction to impose a carbon tax in Saskatchewan because climate change is a matter of national concern.

In written arguments filed with Saskatchewan's Court of Appeal last month, Ottawa said a failure by one province to reduce greenhouse gas emissions will hurt the rest of the country.

With Canadian Press files