Sask. Cancer Agency gets new president

The Saskatchewan Cancer Agency has announced that Deb Bulych has taken over at their new president and CEO.

The agency’s board chair said it was Bulych’s experience and passion that made her the right choice for the job.

“The cancer agency is working on many exciting projects and Deb’s knowledge of person-centered care and the cancer care system will enable her to expertly lead our teams as we move these plans forward,” Ron Waschuk said in a news release.

Bulych has worked with the agency in a variety of roles for 29 years. These have included clinical oncology social work, director of social work, director of nursing, director of supportive care, and the vp of care services.

Since June, she has been working as the Interim CEO of the agency.

Bulych said she was honoured to take on the job.

“Whether our teams are focused on treating cancer, prevention, research, or raising awareness, we will always aim to achieve the highest standard of care,” she said.

The Cancer Agency operates the Saskatoon Cancer Centre and the Allan Blair Cancer Centre in Regina, and partners with community hospitals to provide education and cancer care.

There are over 900 employees at the agency, according to the news release.