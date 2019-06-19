

CTV Saskatoon





The Saskatchewan Cancer Agency is hiring six permanent gynecological oncologists to work in the province.

“I am honoured to have the opportunity to build a strong gynecological oncology program and oncologist team for Saskatchewan,” said Dr. Laura Hopkins in a news release. She has accepted the physician lead position and will transfer to Saskatoon from Ottawa in September.

“It is my passion to provide excellent, compassionate, timely care for my patients through all stages of treatment during such a sensitive time.”

Hopkins will focus on creating provincial model of care guidelines, quality improvement initiatives and clinical trials.

The Saskatchewan Cancer Agency is taking over the program from the Saskatchewan Health Authority and the University of Saskatchewan’s College of Medicine, which had collectively led parts of it.

“The Cancer Agency has an excellent track record of providing patient‐centred care and by transitioning all program elements to a single agency can only further assist in the recruiting and retaining of these highly sought after specialists,” Health Minister Jim Reiter said in the release.

Three positions will be based in Regina and three in Saskatoon.