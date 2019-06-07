

CTV Saskatoon





A Saskatchewan cadet said it was an overwhelming experience taking part in a ceremony on Juno Beach on Thursday.

“We got to see many veterans and being able to walk on the beach that they fought on, it was a lot to take in,” said Kamsack 18-year-old Keanna Romaniuk, a Warrant Officer First Class with 633 Cadet Corps.

“We had many emotions happening. You feel sad how many died during the battle, but you also appreciate the veterans and everything they did for us. Because without them, we wouldn’t have freedom and we’d be like many other countries.”

Kamsack led other students and cadets carrying boots, helmets and flowers in honour of soldiers killed on D-Day.

She said she saw many veterans at the ceremony, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other speakers talked about the battle 75 years ago.

She said it was nerve-wracking knowing they were there to make veterans proud and she didn’t want to mess up.