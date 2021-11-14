Sask. bull rider crowned 2021 PBR Canada Champion

SASKATOON -

A Saskatchewan bull rider has solidified his name in Professional Bull Riders (PBR) history, becoming the third multi-time national champion.

On Saturday, Meadow Lake’s Cody Coverchuk won the 2021 PBR Canada Championship, joining three-time PBR Canada champion Aaron Roy from Yellow Grass, Sask., and two-time champion Zane Lambert, as the only multi-time PBR Canada champions, according to a PBR Canada news release.

Coming into the season-finale in Edmonton, Coverchuck sat at number two in the national standings, 55.66 points behind Kindersley’s Dakota Buttar, the 2020 PBR Canada Champion, PBR Canada said.

The title was there for Coverchuck’s taking after Buttar was sidelined with a groin injury, according to the news release.

Coverchuck recorded 89.5 points clinching the 2021 PBR Canada Championship, PBR Canada said. Coverchuk captured the PBR Canada title in 2018.