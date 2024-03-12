Sask. looks to open primary care clinics run by nurse practitioners
In response to concerns about the nursing shortage in Saskatchewan, the provincial government has announced a new initiative to boost the role of nurse practitioners.
According to the provincial government, a key aspect of the plan is to pilot a new model for independently operated, publicly funded nurse practitioner clinics.
These clinics will act as an additional avenue for patients to receive primary care services.
"Access to primary health care is a high priority for our government," Premier Scott Moe said in a release issued Thursday.
"By creating more opportunities for nurse practitioners throughout the health care system, we can improve access to primary health care services for Saskatchewan patients and their families."
When it comes to healthcare access in rural, regional, and northern communities, the provincial government said 25 new nurse practitioners will be created over the next year under the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA).
According to the province, the Ministry of Health will collaborate with the SHA, the Saskatchewan Association of Nurse Practitioners, and other key stakeholders to implement these initiatives effectively.
It comes at a time when recent data highlights the difficulty of retaining healthcare workers in rural Saskatchewan as more doctors and nurses continue to leave the province.
A report on the health workforce in Canada from The Canadian Institute for Health Information shows there were 1,760 rural and remote registered nurses in 2022, compared to 2,234 in 2018, the year Scott Moe took office as Premier.
Last week, the provincial government announced that Sask. has hired over 1,000 nurses since Dec. 2022 as part of Saskatchewan’s health human resources action plan.
—With files from Keenan Sorokan
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Curler Harris will appeal suspension after missing Scotties due to doping violation
Briane Harris's absence from Canada's national women's curling championship has officially been explained.
BREAKING Uvalde police chief abruptly announces resignation days after report cleared officers in massacre at Robb Elementary School
Hours before the Uvalde City Council was expected to reject a report clearing local police officers of wrongdoing during the Robb Elementary School massacre, the city’s police chief abruptly announced he is quitting.
BREAKING Two dead in triple shooting in downtown Toronto
Two police officers have been taken to the hospital after being injured during a foot pursuit following a double fatal shooting in Regent Park.
opinion Tom Mulcair: The GTA and Quebec still stand in the way of the Pierre Poilievre juggernaut
There are two steep hills that Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre will have to climb if he hopes to turn his good polling numbers into victory in the next federal election, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in his column for CTVNews.ca.
QUEBEC BUDGET 2024 Quebec budget $11B in deficit, biggest in the province's history
Quebec’s finance minister has tabled a $158-billion budget with an $11-billion deficit, and he says the government will miss its target to balance the books.
What these class-action lawyers say they'd be careful buying in Canada
Purchasing potentially defective products or experiencing unwanted side effects or harm are risks consumers always take. When it comes to shopping, class-action lawyers say they'd be careful when buying these items.
Lily Allen says having children 'ruined' her career
British pop singer Lily Allen has said that her children 'complete' her, but having them 'totally ruined' her career.
The truth about menopause and weight gain
Menopause and weight gain seem to go hand in hand. So what can you do to mitigate middle-age spread?
Parole board took 'appropriate' steps in Sask. mass murderer's release, investigation finds
A joint investigation into the release and supervision of mass murderer Myles Sanderson has issued 14 recommendations to the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) and the Parole Board of Canada.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.