Sask. Beef Expo returns with next generation of cattle producers in mind

The Saskatchewan Beef Expo returned to Prairieland Park Saturday for it’s eighth showing following a two-year break because of COVID-19.

The Ag Centre was filled with young 4-H members from across the province looking to impress judges and show the calves they’ve been pampering all year long.

Delaney Sebastian made the trip from Montmartre and was pleased to see the marquee cattle show back again. On Saturday, all the focus was on grooming and its various techniques to get the show calves looking just right for judges by the end of the day.

“The body you want to be volumized, the hair you want to look big. Pretty much getting them to look big and muscular,” Sebastian said, recounting some familiar lessons.

Cattle might not be thought of as beauty pageant contestants, but that's what the day was all about as 4-H members were busy washing, clipping and preparing their calves. Like any beauty contestant getting ready for a close-up, a wide range of products must be used.

“There’s up to three products you can use on the legs and two you can use on the body,” Sebastian said. “We have a glue, and then there’s a foam to spray on it to give the hair volume and then a final bloom, which gives the hair gloss.”

Saturday wasn’t just a spa day for the beautiful bovines.

The family-friendly event was initially created to support Prairieland Park’s mandate to promote youth in agriculture. Prairieland Park agriculture manager Leigh Ann Hurlburt said the objective is for young cattle producers to participate in activities designed to increase the development and understanding of husbandry, marketing, and presentation of beef cattle.

“For us it’s very social. These kids come from all over the province to participate and show their livestock as well as to get some education. We have education stations, where they learn about their animals, how to record data, looking after expenses, all that kind of thing.”

After two years of virtual shows that can’t imitate the real experience, Sebastian was thrilled to soak up the unique experience with familiar friends and new faces.

“Being able to see all these people that I haven't seen in a long time and getting to even know new people that I haven't really met -- that's one of the best things about cattle shows,” she said.