Sask. Beef Expo returns with next generation of cattle producers in mind
The Saskatchewan Beef Expo returned to Prairieland Park Saturday for it’s eighth showing following a two-year break because of COVID-19.
The Ag Centre was filled with young 4-H members from across the province looking to impress judges and show the calves they’ve been pampering all year long.
Delaney Sebastian made the trip from Montmartre and was pleased to see the marquee cattle show back again. On Saturday, all the focus was on grooming and its various techniques to get the show calves looking just right for judges by the end of the day.
“The body you want to be volumized, the hair you want to look big. Pretty much getting them to look big and muscular,” Sebastian said, recounting some familiar lessons.
Cattle might not be thought of as beauty pageant contestants, but that's what the day was all about as 4-H members were busy washing, clipping and preparing their calves. Like any beauty contestant getting ready for a close-up, a wide range of products must be used.
“There’s up to three products you can use on the legs and two you can use on the body,” Sebastian said. “We have a glue, and then there’s a foam to spray on it to give the hair volume and then a final bloom, which gives the hair gloss.”
Saturday wasn’t just a spa day for the beautiful bovines.
The family-friendly event was initially created to support Prairieland Park’s mandate to promote youth in agriculture. Prairieland Park agriculture manager Leigh Ann Hurlburt said the objective is for young cattle producers to participate in activities designed to increase the development and understanding of husbandry, marketing, and presentation of beef cattle.
“For us it’s very social. These kids come from all over the province to participate and show their livestock as well as to get some education. We have education stations, where they learn about their animals, how to record data, looking after expenses, all that kind of thing.”
After two years of virtual shows that can’t imitate the real experience, Sebastian was thrilled to soak up the unique experience with familiar friends and new faces.
“Being able to see all these people that I haven't seen in a long time and getting to even know new people that I haven't really met -- that's one of the best things about cattle shows,” she said.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Atlantic Canada, Northwest Territories report highest COVID-19 cases per capita
With health authorities across Canada on high alert for another wave of COVID-19 as health restrictions continue to ease, the Atlantic provinces as well as Northwest Territories are reporting more COVID-19 cases per capita than anywhere else in Canada or the U.S.
COVID in U.K. at record levels with almost 5 million infected
The prevalence of COVID-19 in the U.K. has reached record levels, with about 1 in 13 people estimated to be infected with the virus in the past week, latest figures from Britain's official statistics agency showed.
Omicron 'less severe' than Delta for children under 5: study
A new U.S. study suggests that children who are younger than five and are infected with the COVID-19 Omicron variant have less risk of severe health outcomes than kids infected with the Delta variant.
Paul Workman: A train ride to Kyiv amid war
CTV National News Chief International Correspondent Paul Workman chronicles his journey from Lviv to Ukraine's capital of Kviv on a train packed with hundreds of people headed home.
Ukrainian forces retake areas near Kyiv amid fear of traps
Ukrainian troops moved cautiously to retake territory north of the country's capital on Saturday, using cables to pull the bodies of civilians off streets of one town out of fear that Russian forces may have left them booby-trapped.
Live updates: Zelenskyy says troops shell retreating Russians
What's happening in Ukraine: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukrainian troops retaking areas around Kyiv and Chernihiv are not allowing Russians to retreat without a fight, but are 'shelling them. They are destroying everyone they can.'
Pope blasts Russia's 'infantile' war, EU-Libya deal in Malta
Pope Francis said Saturday he was considering a possible visit to the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv and blasted the leader who launched a 'savage' war, delivering his most pointed denunciation yet of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Winning $70-million Lotto Max ticket sold in Alberta
There may be some big changes in store for the winner or winners of a record-setting lottery win in Alberta.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Parents who kill their own children often exhibit warning signs: experts
Experts say dangerous warning signs are missed in parents who could harm or kill their child. Up to 40 kids are killed this way each year in Canada. CTV W5 looks into why this is happening, and if there are ways to prevent it.
Regina
-
Canadian Women's Olympic Hockey team members arrive in Regina to inspire next generation of players
Members of the Canadian Women’s Olympic team made a stop in Regina to show off some shiny hardware and inspire the next generation of Canadian hockey players.
-
Volunteers work to clean up streets around Heritage
A group from the Heritage neighborhood spent a lunch hour this week cleaning up streets and alleys.
-
Omicron 'less severe' than Delta for children under 5: study
A new U.S. study suggests that children who are younger than five and are infected with the COVID-19 Omicron variant have less risk of severe health outcomes than kids infected with the Delta variant.
Winnipeg
-
'Rebuilding, revitalizing and energizing': Osborne Village working to reclaim former glory
Once one of Winnipeg's busiest neighbourhoods, Osborne Village was hit hard by the pandemic, but the local business improvement zone says it's back to its old ways.
-
Manitoba man to stand trial in death of neighbour
A Manitoba man who was the subject of an RCMP manhunt will stand trial in the death of his neighbour.
-
Winning ticket for $70 million Lotto Max jackpot sold in the Prairies
After going unclaimed for weeks, the whopping $70 million jackpot in Friday's Lotto Max draw has been won by a lottery player in the Prairies.
Calgary
-
Community members in shock as Calgary police investigate three separate homicides in 24 hours
There have been six separate homicides in Calgary since March 18, including three separate deaths that occurred within 24 hours, leaving many nearby residents shocked by the aftermath of violence.
-
Winning $70-million Lotto Max ticket sold in Alberta
There may be some big changes in store for the winner or winners of a record-setting lottery win in Alberta.
-
1 arrested, 8 traffic summons issued after downtown COVID-19 protests
Around 500 people marched down Stephen Avenue Saturday, Calgary police say, as they protested COVID-19 public health restrictions.
Edmonton
-
'Looks like something from the 1950s': Ditch the Draft protests held across Alberta
Across the province, many Albertans banded together Saturday to protest implementing the United Conservative Party-led curriculum draft in elementary classrooms this fall.
-
'Testing their ability': RBC Training Ground tryout searches for next Olympic talents
Edmonton area athletes showed off their best skills and athletic prowess Saturday at the RBC Training Ground tryout.
-
Edmonton gets head-start on festival season with Winterruption YEG
Live music and entertainment is filling the city’s core this weekend thanks to a rescheduled winter festival.
Toronto
-
Funeral held for family of five killed in Brampton house fire
Three young children and their parents were laid to rest Saturday morning after dying from a fire that ripped through their Brampton home earlier this week.
-
Ontario reports more than 850 COVID-19 hospitalizations for first time in a month
Ontario health officials are reporting another increase in COVID-19 related hospitalizations on Saturday.
-
Ontarians won millions from the latest Lotto Max draw. Here's where those tickets were sold
It’s no April fools joke—Ontarians won millions in the latest Lotto Max.
Ottawa
-
Pre-pay policy now in effect at some gas stations to prevent fuel theft
The rising price of fuel in Ontario has forced some gas stations in Ottawa to put a new pre-pay policy in place.
-
Two people walk away from small plane crash in west Ottawa
No injuries have been reported after a small plane crashed in rural west Ottawa Saturday afternoon.
-
Restaurateurs eager for another extended patio season
Ottawa restaurants with city-issued permits are once again allowed to open their patios on sidewalks and parking spots and close at 2 a.m., part of the city’s continued recovery efforts. This time around, there’s no capacity limits for outdoor dining.
Vancouver
-
B.C. doctors seeing COVID-19 reinfection in patients who recently had Omicron
Two Vancouver doctors say they are seeing patients who are shocked to learn they have contracted COVID-19 for a second time, just months after recovering from infection with Omicron.
-
Heavy rains, wind and snow forecast for various parts of British Columbia
Severe weather including rain, winds and snow is set to hit several parts of British Columbia over the weekend.
-
Start of B.C. cruise ship season delayed by cancellation of first vessel
B.C. tourism businesses anxiously awaiting the return of cruise ship season will have to wait a little bit longer.
Montreal
-
Montrealer charged in the US for alleged $30 million fraud targeting thousands of seniors
A Montreal man is facing charges in Minnesota and another has pleaded guilty for allegedly being a part of a $300 million telemarketing fraud scheme that targeted elderly and vulnerable victims.
-
Eve Gascon makes 23 saves in first Major Junior win with the Olympiques
Goalie Eve Gascon became the first woman to lead her team to a Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (The Q) victory since Charline Labonté on February 10, 2000.
-
Hundreds of Montrealers protest war in Ukraine
Nearly six weeks since Russia invaded Ukraine, the solidarity movement in Montreal isn't losing any steam with hundreds gathering to protest on Saturday.
Vancouver Island
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | B.C. police watchdog called fatal incident in Campbell River
The office tasked with investigating police incidents that kill or seriously injure a member of the public in B.C. was called to Campbell River on Saturday.
-
Start of B.C. cruise ship season delayed by cancellation of first vessel
B.C. tourism businesses anxiously awaiting the return of cruise ship season will have to wait a little bit longer.
-
Rain, wind warnings issued for coastal areas of Vancouver Island
A rainfall warning has been issued for Vancouver Island's west coast, and a wind warning is in effect for its east coast.
Atlantic
-
'We took a huge risk': Nova Scotia fisherman escapes Ukrainian city under siege on foot
A lobster fisherman from southwestern Nova Scotia, who has been trying to drive Ukrainians displaced by war to safety, has escaped a Ukrainian city under siege on foot.
-
Nova Scotia law banning possession of police gear to take effect May 12
More than two years after a gunman dressed as an RCMP officer in a mock police cruiser killed 22 people and an unborn child in Nova Scotia, a provincial law banning citizens from owning police gear will take effect.
-
Holding on to a memory: Son of N.S. mass shooting victim brings memento to public inquiry
What looks to be just an ordinary plaid lumber jacket, is actually one of the few mementos Ryan Farrington has from his step father, Frank Gulenchyn.
Northern Ontario
-
YMCA's first Race to the Finish Line event a success
The first YMCA Race to the Finish Line took place at Kivi Park in Sudbury on Saturday.
-
Elections Ontario readies for June election
We're roughly two months away from the next election and the staff at Elections Ontario say they'll be ready by the time we go to the ballot box.
-
Noah Strong Foundation encouraging people to sign up to be organ donors
North Bay's Noah Dugas passed away in 2020, but since he was an organ donor, the lives of seven people were saved.
London
-
Ontario reports more than 850 COVID-19 hospitalizations for first time in a month
Ontario health officials are reporting another increase in COVID-19 related hospitalizations on Saturday.
-
Mix of sun and cloud with a chance of flurries in London area
The weekend is kicking off with a mix of sun and cloud in the London area with a chance of flurries overnight.
-
Family member in custody after bodies discovered at Brussels, Ont. home
Police are investigating a pair of deaths on the outskirts of Brussels, Ont and have a family member in custody.