    • Sask. authorities perplexed after entire house left in ditch

    Conservation officers in Saskatchewan are looking for leads after an unusual case of illegal dumping.

    On Nov. 14, an abandoned house was reported on the side of the road around two kilometres west of Big Shell Lake, according to SaskTip, a non-profit that helps solve environmental crimes in the province.

    Conservation officers believe someone was moving the home using a trailer and the building tumbled into the ditch.

    SaskTip is hoping someone knows where the house came from or who owns it.

    The organization says there may be an award of up to $2,000 for information that solves the riddle.

    Big Shell Lake is located roughly 130 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.

     

