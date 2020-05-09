SASKATOON -- Nearly a month after the Facebook page for The Official Quarantine Cookbook gained thousands of followers, the book is available to buy.

Author Dawna Doell of Martensville said it had no problem selling.

"Starting with pre-orders we’re at over 4,000 already, it’s amazing. We actually made the national best-seller list.”

Doell said the book is comprised of roughly 350 recipes spread over 250 pages. It will be part cookbook, part history book and part journal.

Doell has been blown away by the experience and never imagined herself undertaking such a project, she said.

However, with help from some people on the Facebook page she was able to make it happen.

She’s accepting orders until May 25. The book will be printed in June and then she’ll get to work distributing the thousands of copies, she said.

All proceeds will go towards Wounded Warriors Canada and the Canadian Mental Health Association.