Sask. aunt wants to see changes after nephew died in a RCMP holding cell

An inquest into the death of a man who was found unresponsive in an RCMP holding cell wrapped up Wednesday afternoon. The family hopes to see changes to help prevent similar incidents.

Cain Wapass, 28, died of alcohol withdrawal in an Ahtahkakoop First Nation RCMP detachment in August of 2020. His aunt Jeannette Wapass said she finally got answers.

“We never did know how he passed, until a few days ago,” Jeannette said as tears streamed down her face.

The purpose of an inquest is to publicly review the circumstances of a death.

The jury ruled Cain’s death accidental. It recommended both RCMP and EMS receive training on the signs and symptoms of alcohol withdrawal and substance abuse, after the majority of the witnesses testified they did not know alcohol withdrawal could be fatal.

“This, I hope will open the eyes to be educated,” she said.

Jeannette said Cain did have issues with alcohol, but he was trying to get sober for his daughter. Earlier the inquest heard a police statement from Wapass’ stepfather Robert Durocher who has since died.

Leading up to the incident, Durocher said he called 9-1-1 three times reporting Wapass was in medical distress. First requesting EMS who said they couldn’t take Wapass without his consent. Then Durocher made a second call to the RCMP who responded but never actually checked on Wapass because he fell asleep. Durocher said he later made another call to RCMP because Wapass was getting violent.

Durocher said he begged the officers for medical help, but instead Wapass was put in a cell. Both officers testified in the inquest Durocher never mentioned a need for medical assistance.

“The signs were there that he was sick,” Jeanette said.

“My nephew was classified as a drunk and his needs weren’t met,” she added.

She wants to ensure the recommendations are followed through by the organizations.

“There’s no legal justifications that the recommendations will be followed and rectified,” she said.

Jeannette remembers Cain as a man who cared for his family and had a big heart.