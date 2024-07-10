SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Sask. asphalt truck rolls over and spills into ditch

    An asphalt tanker rolled just outside of Saskatoon on Tuesday afternoon, leaking its oily contents into the ditch.

    First responders were called to the intersection of Highway 14 and Range Road 3063 around 4:30 p.m., located just west of the city off 22nd Street, according to a Saskatoon Fire Department news release.

    A Western Asphalt Products semi had rolled, with its back tank flipped over into the ditch and the tank nearer to the cab on its side. One of the trailers was damaged and leaking into the ditch.

    Firefighters controlled the leak and assessed the driver for injuries.

    The scene was later turned over to police for further investigation.

