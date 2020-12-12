SASKATOON -- When Wanuskewin Heritage Park put out a call for artists to participate in its artist in residence program Curtis Peeteetuce thought he’d spend 14 days isolating himself to work on art.

“Its amazing what a pandemic will do to summon your creativity,” Peeteetuce said.

“I pitched a 14-day quarantine from Wanuskewin where I can work on multiple projects from my own genre, and they said yes.”

Peeteetuce is a painter, a writer a musician and a playwright, giving him lots of different projects to work on.

He began Dec. 7 and said so far time is going by quicker than he imagined.

“I look around the space and I go ‘ok I’m here, I’m here for 14 days.’ That’s a long time in one respect, but in the same respect it’s going by really fast.”

Peeteetuce said that he was nervous and excited going into the two week experiment, but so far he has been enjoying himself, despite having some issues getting online.

“It’s been going great. I have been delayed in some of my work because I’m trying to learn the technology,” Peeteetuce told CTV.

Peeteetuce has been working on music, writing, and paintings, taking suggestions from his online audience on what he should work on next.

He has been live-streaming and posting updates to social media to let his followers know what he is up to, and Peeteetuce said although he is isolated, he isn’t alone thanks to everyone following his work online.