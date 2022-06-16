Sask. 93-year-old golfer competes at province’s senior fitness games
The 2022 Saskatchewan Seniors’ Fitness Association 55+ Games are wrapping up in Prince Albert after three days of competition, socializing and enough laughs to last until the next games.
From slo-pitch, track and field and golf outdoors to bowling, pool, swimming, pickle ball, card games and creative writing indoors, all corners of the city were buzzing.
For 93-year-old Frank John out of Weyburn who had only golfed twice this season after fighting off COVID-19 in the spring, it was just nice to be back on the course.
"Well, not too bad for me. I really don't keep score anymore. It's that bad, but this is pretty good. I’ve enjoyed it," he said with a laugh.
While his score wasn't the focus on the course, John says he enjoys socializing with his peers now.
"I don’t swing quite so hard as I used to, so I’m going to count on the socializing more than the golf. That’s the big part of this game, shooting the breeze with everybody," John said.
Staying active isn’t new to John, who was playing hockey well into his eighties.
“When I was younger, I used to be a forward. When I got older and slower, I went back on defence,” he said.
All grown up now, John's daughter Dana Johnston said her family continues to look up to her dad as a role model.
"It’s pretty cool, it's pretty inspirational because we're all kind of into sports and golfing and whatever too, so we want to keep doing it like he does it,” she said.
A soggy Tuesday made it difficult for golfers to get a full 18 holes in, and John’s group called it a day after nine holes. Although it rained on Wednesday too, they battled the conditions to the finish.
John said he didn’t have a secret to staying healthy.
"I don’t know, you just have the right genes I guess. My dad lived till he was five months short of 100, so I’m looking forward to a few years yet," he said.
Over 530 competitors from all corners of the province competed at the games.
The SSFA 55+ games wrap up with the closing ceremonies Thursday afternoon.
