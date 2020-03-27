SASKATOON -- The people who answer the phones during medical emergencies in Saskatchewan say in order to keep paramedics safe, it is important for callers to disclose any potential COVID-19 symptoms they are experiencing.

"Today we are asking the public to please be upfront and honest when calling 911 for a medical emergency," LeeAnn Osler, Medavie Health Services' deputy chief of medical communications, said in a news release.

Even if the call is unrelated to COVID-19, Osler said it is important for call takers to have as much information as possible so paramedics can take steps to protect themselves.

"It’s imperative that our communications specialists know if you have been tested for COVID-19, have been at any gatherings with 10 or more people in the last 14 days, or if you have any signs and symptoms that include fever, cough, or shortness of breath," Osler said.