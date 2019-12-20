SASKATOON -- After pushing through the deep freeze in early December, Saskatoon is in for an unseasonable warm-up heading into Christmas - and that means winter activities are on hold.

"There's isn't enough snow here to groom a trail," said Bob Nicol, president of the Saskatoon Snowmobile Club. "If there was snow it would be too warm for that too."

According to Environment Canada, Saskatoon and parts of central Saskatchewan warmed up to about 1 C on Friday - warm enough to melt some snow away, but not enough melting for a brown Christmas.

Terri Lang with Environment Canada said Saskatoon is fortunate to be on the warm side of the jet stream heading into the end of the year.

"The jet steam is that delineator that pushes the really warm air to the south and the cold air to the north," she said. "So everything shifted to the north and we're on the warm side of the jet steam so that's a really welcome change."

Unfortunately the lack of snow means Nicol's snowmobile, which he dusted off and brought out in November, will continue to sit out in the cold.

"It was loaded the first part of November on to the trailer," Nicol said. "I'm optimistic we'll get going pretty soon."

Nicol, who has been snowmobiling for 49 years, said he can drive 50 kilometres north and find trials with enough snow to cruise, but he wants to set up the local trails for the 50-plus members in the area.

"I (sat) in the living room this morning when I brought it out, it's disappointing to say the least," Nicol said.

Lang said central Saskatchewan may see a sprinkle of snow on Dec. 23, adding it likely won't satisfy the needs of cross-country skiers and snowmobilers.

"We've been getting lots of pressure for more snow from the snowmobilers and the cross-country skiers, sadly though I don't think Santa is going to bring any."