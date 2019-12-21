SASKATOON -- Finding time to book the one and only Santa this time of year can be difficult, so the people at Amazing Stories comic books decided to invite a lesser known holiday character, “Santa-Fett.”

The character is a crossover from the beloved Christmas character and a bounty hunter from the Star Wars movies, giving any Star Wars fan or Christmas lover a fun, unique experience.

The event was held to raise money for the New Hope Dog Rescue, with opportunities to get pictures taken with Santa-Fett or to enter a silent auction featuring items from Amazing Stories.

Santa-Fett was joined by a member of the Saskatoon branch of the 501st legion, a costuming organization founded in 1999 that dresses up as storm troopers from the movies and attends events and helps with charity and volunteer work.

“I love it, so much fun.” Santa-Fett said “This is nice and relaxing, I could do this instead of chasing bounties.”

Santa-Fett loved his time in the big Jolly man’s chair, and says he would definitely consider doing it again.