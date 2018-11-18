

CTV Saskatoon





Chilly temperatures and falling snow didn’t stop people from coming out to the highly anticipated Santa Claus Parade.

From Disney princesses to dancers to the much-anticipated Santa, there was something at this year’s parade for everyone.

Gavyn Nestrovich said he’s been a good boy all year, and can’t wait to tell Santa what he wants for Christmas.

The parade this year – with the theme Together for the Holidays – paid special tribute to the Humboldt Broncos, who led the event through downtown Saskatoon.