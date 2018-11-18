Santa Claus Parade ushering in holiday season
Thousands turned out for the annual Santa Parade through downtown Saskatoon on Nov. 18, 2018.
CTV Saskatoon
Published Sunday, November 18, 2018 6:23PM CST
Chilly temperatures and falling snow didn’t stop people from coming out to the highly anticipated Santa Claus Parade.
From Disney princesses to dancers to the much-anticipated Santa, there was something at this year’s parade for everyone.
Gavyn Nestrovich said he’s been a good boy all year, and can’t wait to tell Santa what he wants for Christmas.
The parade this year – with the theme Together for the Holidays – paid special tribute to the Humboldt Broncos, who led the event through downtown Saskatoon.