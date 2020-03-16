SASKATOON -- For Mark Mellish and anyone in his line of work, the difference between cleaning and disinfecting is clear.

"Cleaning is getting the visible, disinfecting is getting the invisible, the germs, the viruses."

Mellish, who owns Saskatoon Janitorial has been in the cleaning industry most of his life.

After the news broke of the first presumptive cases of COVID-19 in Saskatoon, Mellish briefed his team, instructing them to be more cautious and spend more time cleaning "touch points" such as light switches and phones.

Mellish knows first-hand the power of effective cleaning says people are in more control than they think.

The faith Mellish has in the tools of his trade is backed up by hard scientific evidence.

University of Saskatchewan microbiologist Joseph Blondeau says COVID-19 is fortunately quite vulnerable to commonly used cleaners.

"As a respiratory virus it’s one of the enveloped viruses, and that’s actually a good thing because it makes it easier for cleaning," Blondeau said.

Viruses with "envelopes" are easily cleaned with household cleaners, disinfectants, and event to a certain degree with soap and water, according to Blondeau.

For those trying to clean like a pro at home, the number one tip Mellish offers may sound like a no-brainer; but it's one step that's often skipped: read the label.

"It’s crucial, every company is a little bit different. Depending on the product we are speaking in terms of 'dwell time,' so how long the disinfectant should be on the surface."

Mellish says company websites are also a good port of call for people looking to learn more about how to effectively deploy a cleaning product in the battle against COVID-19.

As for Mellish, he's just hoping to do his part to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the city.

"At this point proper cleaning is one of the most important things a business, and we can do."