Rotating strikes by Canada Post workers are putting a damper on the Salvation Army’s fundraising efforts, the charity says.

The charity says it has seen a 40 per cent decline in direct-mail cheques.

National director John McAllister told CTV Saskatoon that most donations come in November and December, making the timing of this strike particularly tough.

“As we move into the cold weather and particularly the extreme cold we’re boosting the number of shelter beds and meals that we serve."

The Salvation Army’s mailings may not be getting to potential donors – and if they are, there’s a chance that money hasn’t made its way back to the charity, he said.

The charity urges those who wish to donate to do so online on in person at a local Salvation Army location.