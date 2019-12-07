SASKATOON -- The 29th annual Santa Shuffle fundraiser took place across the country Saturday, with the Saskatoon chapter of the Salvation Army seeing a record number of people.

"This is an exciting day for us," Tracy Good said. "This race is in partnership with the Running Room and is being run this morning across Canada in 37 cities and small centres for the Salvation Army."

Organizers say the Saskatoon run had around 175 participants, more than any other year. Many of those who participated dressed up and got into the Christmas spirit as they raised money for the Salvation Army.

"This is a great opportunity for people to not only help by raising fund for the Salvation Army, but also to feel part of the team," said Mike Hoeft with the Salvation Army.

"It takes a team for the Salvation Army to do all that we do. We have multiple volunteers, and lots and lots of people who help on a daily basis throughout Canada and certainly here in Saskatoon."

There were two routes, a 5 kilometre fun run or the 1 km elf walk, with refreshments, smiles, and Santa Claus all waiting for the runners at the finish line.

Money raised from the run will support the local Salvation Army.